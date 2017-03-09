Vikings sign offensive tackle Riley Reiff

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 9, 2017, 4:13 PM EST

The Vikings have lost an offensive tackle, and now they’re adding an offensive tackle.

Shortly after their own left tackle, Matt Kalil, signed with the Panthers, the Vikings have signed tackle Riley Reiff, according to multiple reports.

Minnesota’s offensive line was a major problem last season, and they’re hoping that Reiff can help turn that around. Reiff has played both left tackle and right tackle and it’s unclear now which side he’ll play in Minnesota.

A former first-round pick of the Lions, Reiff wasn’t in Detroit’s plans. Reiff is the No. 32 player on our Free Agent Hot 100.