Vince Young signs with Saskatchewan of CFL

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2017, 1:06 PM EST

It’s a big day in the NFL, but we’ll hit pause on the free agency feeding frenzy to bring a note from our neighbors to the north.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League announced on Thursday that they have signed former Titans quarterback Vince Young to a contract. No terms were announced.

Young is trying to revive a playing career that flamed out after five years with the Titans and a 2011 stint with the Eagles. Young started three games for Philly, which represents his last regular season playing experience as spells with the Bills, Packers and Browns never panned out.

Young worked out for the Roughriders in Austin last week and will be competing with several quarterbacks for playing time, including one-time NFL practice squadder G.J. Kinne and longtime CFLer Kevin Glenn.