Washington adds another defensive lineman in Stacy McGee

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2017, 4:55 PM EST
Two wide receivers are leaving the Redskins as free agents, but the team has brought in a pair of defensive linemen to open the new league year.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that the team has agreed to terms with former Raiders defensive lineman Stacy McGee. It’s a five-year deal worth up to $25 million.

The Redskins have also reportedly agreed to a contract with former Cowboys defensive tackle Terrell McClain. Their own free agent defensive tackle Chris Baker is expected to sign elsewhere.

McGee was a sixth-round pick for the Raiders in 2013 and missed seven games with injuries last season. He had 17 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles when he was healthy.

