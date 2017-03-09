Washington fires Scot McCloughan

Posted by Mike Florio on March 9, 2017, 7:38 PM EST

On Thursday’s PFT Live, Washington G.M. Scot McCloughan’s agent said McCloughan is healthy and that McCloughan’s recent absence from the team is unrelated to alcohol issues.

The team apparently disagrees; according to the Washington Post, the franchise fired McCloughan.

An unnamed source (really gutsy, Washington) attributed the decision to McCloughan’s “ongoing problems with alcohol.”

“He’s had multiple relapses due to alcohol,” the unnamed source told the Post. “He showed up in the locker room drunk on multiple occasions. . . . This has been a disaster for 18 months.” The source also said McCloughan “has received alcohol treatment” since joining the team, and the source suggested that McCloughan was fired by both the 49ers and Seahawks for alcohol abuse.

On the record, team president Bruce Allen said this, in a statement released to the media: “The Washington Redskins have released Scot McCloughan from the organization effective immediately. We wish him success in his future endeavors. The team will have no further comment on his departure. The organization remains confident in our personnel department as we execute our free agency plans as well as prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft.”

Per the Post, McCloughan has been fired for cause, which means that the team won’t have to pay the two years left on his contract. Ultimately, however, that question could be resolved in a grievance before the Commissioner and/or in a court of law — especially since players told the Post that they never noticed any issues with McCloughan.

“Of a half-dozen Redskins players reached Thursday afternoon, none said they’d ever seen McCloughan drink in the locker room,” the Post explains. “All but one said they never saw him act if he weren’t composed and in control. They added that they never felt he wasn’t able to do his job, and they seemed surprised the question was being raised.”

The smart move for Washington would be to pay the money and move on. They knew McCloughan had alcohol issues when they hired him, and the industry is rife with alcohol use/abuse. (Hell, Jay Gruden’s latest contract extension was negotiated AT A BAR.) Short of any evidence that alcohol actually impaired his ability to do his job, this is nothing more than an effort to move on from a guy they no longer want and to rely on something they already knew about to justify not paying him.