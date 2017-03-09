What will the Jets do at quarterback?

Posted by Mike Florio on March 9, 2017, 6:20 PM EST

Mike Glennon picked the Bears. Brian Hoyer picked the 49ers. So where are the Jets when it comes to the quarterback position?

With Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg the only options on the roster, the Jets need to do something. They could bring back Geno Smith, which has caused plenty of Jets fans to punch themselves in the face, Enempali style.

The Jets also could pursue Jay Cutler or Colin Kaepernick. One month ago, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reported that the Jets aren’t expected to pursue Cutler, but that was before Glennon and Hoyer said “no thanks” and the Bills decided to keep Tyrod Taylor.

Jeremy Bates, who coached Cutler both in Denver and Chicago, now serves as the quarterbacks coach in New York. If the Jets are comfortable with Cutler’s ability to handle the media microscope, why not bring in a guy who is clearly better than their other options?

Then there’s Kaepernick. A favorite of Rex Ryan when he coached the Jets, Kaepernick is available. But he brings political baggage, even though he reportedly will stand for the anthem in 2017.

Jets owner Woody Johnson, a Trump supporter and presumptive ambassador to the United Kingdom, may want nothing to do with Kaepernick’s politics. Plenty of fans may not want anything to do with him either, and the possibility of alienating a chunk of the fan base will be a concern for any team that gives Kaepernick a job.

Still, Kaepernick is still clearly better than Geno Smith. So why would the Jets go in Geno’s direction?

As one source put it earlier today, “Because they are the J-E-T-S, Jets. Jets. Jets.”