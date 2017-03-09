Will the Broncos land Romo? Vic Lombardi says yes

Posted by Mike Florio on March 9, 2017, 10:48 AM EST

Tony Romo soon will be released by the Cowboys. So where will he sign next?

Appearing on Thursday’s PFT Live, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports Network predicted that Romo will end up in Denver — but only after G.M. John Elway plays a “slow dance” that culminates in a deal that works for the Broncos.

“Ultimately he’ll become a Denver Bronco,” Lombardi said. “They’ll hit him with an incentive-laden contract. They’ll give him enough now to make it worth his while. And if he stay’s healthy and he’s playing games, he’ll make it up.”

Lombardi pointed out that, in 2015, Peyton Manning took a $4 million pay cut with an opportunity to make it back by winning the Super Bowl. And he did.

As to the other quarterbacks on the roster, Lombardi said that Romo wouldn’t be pursued if Paxton Lynch were ready, and that the team should keep both Lynch and Trevor Siemian around, given Romo’s durability question.