With extra second-rounder, Browns will now try to get Garoppolo

Posted by Mike Florio on March 9, 2017, 5:54 PM EST
By beating Brock Osweiler twice, the Patriots may have made it easier to get a big offer for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that the Browns will still try to get Garoppolo. The trade for Brock Osweiler gives them an extra second-round pick that can be used to make it happen.

With that extra pick, they’ll now try to put together a package that will get New England’s attention. The offer could include the 12th overall pick in the draft.

The other side of the coin will be the question of how many coins the Brown will give Garoppolo. The fact that the Browns will pay a quarterback they don’t even want $16 million this year will give Garoppolo a position of strength, to say the least.

31 Responses to “With extra second-rounder, Browns will now try to get Garoppolo”
  1. nflpoker says: Mar 9, 2017 5:55 PM

    Busy, busy, busy

  2. 12coltsfan12 says: Mar 9, 2017 5:56 PM

    Here we go…Pats are about to reload and dominate the NFL for ANOTHER 15 years! 😥

  3. wib22 says: Mar 9, 2017 5:56 PM

    Saw the report that they want #1 overall for garoppolo. Goodell would shut the patriots down if they somehow got garrett.

  4. VenerableAxiom says: Mar 9, 2017 5:57 PM

    If they do, they’re stupid. As has been proven over and over again in the past.

  5. yourunclerico says: Mar 9, 2017 5:57 PM

    Wow! Browns are playing hard this year! Good for them!

  6. tjacks7 says: Mar 9, 2017 5:58 PM

    All those good moves the browns made are about to be washed down the drain for a guy who has played about 10 quarters in the NFL. You can’t take the browns out of the browns.

  7. packmangamble says: Mar 9, 2017 5:58 PM

    Don’t be stupid and give away a first and a second for a QB who has hardly played any football. Stupid is as stupid does!!

  8. pats14 says: Mar 9, 2017 5:58 PM

    Knowing how Bill Belichick thinks, Pats will probably keep Garoppolo and get two #1’s and two #2’s for Brady next year. Chess vs checkers.

  9. thecape15 says: Mar 9, 2017 5:58 PM

    BB is a genius. Unreal.

    Fare thee well, paisano.

    Buona fortuna.

  10. rob471773 says: Mar 9, 2017 5:59 PM

    Cleveland is desperate, as the should be. If they really think Jimmy is their guy, you can’t knock them for pulling out all stops to go and get him.

    It’s going to take the 12th overall pick plus a future 1st rounder OR the 12th overall pick plus a 2nd rounder this year and a second rounder next year.

  11. rugolin says: Mar 9, 2017 6:01 PM

    The Browns are doing all this wheeling and dealing to only get 2 career back up Quarterbacks. Seriously.

  12. haslamdrinkshisownpee says: Mar 9, 2017 6:02 PM

    Is he healthy yet after these grueling two games he finished in 3 years? Great day until…..now. He has so much special ability, every team passed on him twice 3 years ago.

  13. tjacks7 says: Mar 9, 2017 6:05 PM

    The more likely scenario is that the Pats trade Jimmy for picks. Trade those picks for player(s) like the Saints WR. Bill and Brady both know they only have a few years left and then they really don’t care about the Pats drifting back to mediocrity when they leave. They’re all in for now.

  14. chitowngronk says: Mar 9, 2017 6:05 PM

    Brilliant on the Brown’s front office staff. Used their cap space to get a 2nd and a team out of a bind.

    Wish the Bears with all of their cap space had this foresight and a shot at JG. Instead we go from Cutler to Mike effing Glennon

  15. carrcoreyr87 says: Mar 9, 2017 6:06 PM

    Garoppolo to the Browns for the #1 overall will be Bellichek’s revenge on Cleveland for firing him way back when!

  16. phillypcp says: Mar 9, 2017 6:06 PM

    At least they added some talent to the o-line first. They’re being smart at least

  17. minnesotablizzard says: Mar 9, 2017 6:08 PM

    This would be the most Browns thing ever. Jimmy should refuse to play in Cleveland cuz he’s going to suck something terrible there. Stay behind Brady, when the time comes you will have a successful team and franchise around you. Cleveland will ruin you.

  18. harrisonhits2 says: Mar 9, 2017 6:08 PM

    “Saw the report that they want #1 overall for garoppolo. Goodell would shut the patriots down if they somehow got garrett.”

    Lol if the Pats somehow manage to fleece the top pick out of the Browns, Goodell will be seen shortly thereafter being led out of NFL HQ in little white straightjacket after having started gnawing off his own extremities.

    Imagine the looks on Goodell’s, Mara’s, Irsay’s, Johnson’s, Bisciotti’s and several other owner’s faces. Can’t even imagine the vast rages that would be taken out on everyone around them.

    I can’t think of a Super Bowl winner that ever managed to get ahold of the top pick the following offseason.

  19. jscruisen says: Mar 9, 2017 6:08 PM

    Worse case scenario, the Brown’s can package all those picks next year to move up to pick #1 where the QB class is suppose to be much better than this year. They can keep Osweiler this year, cut RGIII. This would save $8mil from RGIII and cut in half the $16mil they acquired with Osweiler. Thus a 2nd round pick next year and Osweiler for $8mil. Pretty smart I think and I’m not a Sasha fan!

  20. pastabelly says: Mar 9, 2017 6:08 PM

    Not sure why all the hate on Garoppolo. He was highly rated coming out of college and has three years of being trained on an NFL level. He also looked great when he was in. I went to that Miami game and I was convinced that Jimmy’s got the arm and the head to be a great one. Belichick really likes him, but I guess many here know talent better than Belichick. If Bill keeps him, that tells you all you need to know about how good this kid is.

  21. hoyerthedestroyer says: Mar 9, 2017 6:09 PM

    Mary Kay has no insight. The question two months ago was if Jimmy was even worth a 1st rounder. Then since Celeand had a #12, that was the new standard. Now it’s #12 and some 2nds might get it done. She just makes more stuff up as she goes. All for an unknown.

  22. D. Carter 1906 says: Mar 9, 2017 6:09 PM

    The Pats are taking Osweiler, with a reworked contract, Browns eat $8 million of it, plus they get (2) 2018 Browns 2nd round picks and 2018 3rd round pick! Book it!

  23. laukkanen5 says: Mar 9, 2017 6:10 PM

    great…help fuel the Patriots next title runs……cause we all know the Stains aren’t winning anything anytime soon

  24. ibillwt says: Mar 9, 2017 6:10 PM

    A first and a second?

    Let’s resurrect all those annual predictable columns from the expert sports writers in Boston about what a terrible GM Belichick is – yea you Borges and plenty others.

    There is nothing to say that most of this year’s trades will work out. Never is. But Belichick knows he can’t stand pat and just pay up on the current roster to remain competitive long term under the salary cap. He has the guts to take his chances too early not too late!

  25. mongo3401 says: Mar 9, 2017 6:11 PM

    Matt Cassel part 2

  26. TheCakeIsALie says: Mar 9, 2017 6:11 PM

    The pats don’t rebuild, they reload.

    Speaking of reload, stock up on tears haters.

  27. mistrezzrachael says: Mar 9, 2017 6:11 PM

    Browns #1 & #33…and maybe 1 other.

    Plus, Jimmy G would come back and sign w/NE next season

  28. justintuckrule says: Mar 9, 2017 6:12 PM

    Kevin Costner killing it in the Browns F.O.

  29. stiffmcgriff says: Mar 9, 2017 6:12 PM

    If ever given the reins to start, Garoppolo will become Osweiler 2.0.

    ONLY the Browns would give up multiple 1’s & 2’s for an UNPROVEN QB. He’s no Tom Brady.

    Garoppolo – 63-94 67% 690YDS 5TD 0INT
    Osweiler – 488-815 59.9% 5,083 26TD 22INT

    Eventually in Cleveland, Garoppolo will turn into Crappolo.

  30. deneb1973 says: Mar 9, 2017 6:13 PM

    If the reports are to be believed, NE gets the best corner on the market, a replacement for Bennett via trade, Harmon is staying AND they still have Garoppolo and Brissett. Browns fans complain that the team is trading for a guy with 10 quarters of first team experience; I guess they would rather have a rookie who has NO NFL experience (and may not have ever taken a snap from center) at a time when 50% of the first round QBs fail. The Browns can draw even with the Steelers and ahead of Cincinnati if they bring in a winner like Garoppolo – as time will tell – but perhaps Garoppolo will make his point in NE. Those who object remember your objections when Garoppolo wins his first SB as the starting QB for NE.

  31. maust1013 says: Mar 9, 2017 6:14 PM

    Romo to Houston, Garoppolo to Cleveland, another Lombardi to Foxborough

