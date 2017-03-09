With extra second-rounder, Browns will now try to get Garoppolo

Posted by Mike Florio on March 9, 2017, 5:54 PM EST

By beating Brock Osweiler twice, the Patriots may have made it easier to get a big offer for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that the Browns will still try to get Garoppolo. The trade for Brock Osweiler gives them an extra second-round pick that can be used to make it happen.

With that extra pick, they’ll now try to put together a package that will get New England’s attention. The offer could include the 12th overall pick in the draft.

The other side of the coin will be the question of how many coins the Brown will give Garoppolo. The fact that the Browns will pay a quarterback they don’t even want $16 million this year will give Garoppolo a position of strength, to say the least.