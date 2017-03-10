49ers add linebacker Brock Coyle

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 10, 2017, 9:26 PM EST

The 49ers announced the signing of linebacker Brock Coyle on Friday.

The 49ers have been one of the busiest teams in adding veteran players, and Coyle gives them depth at linebacker and experience on special teams. Coyle, 26, played in 12 games and started three for the Seahawks last season.

The Seahawks did not offer Coyle a restricted free agent tender.

Coyle made the Seahawks as an undrafted rookie in 2014. He’s played in 35 games and seven postseason games and recorded his first career sack last season.