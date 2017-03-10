Aaron Rodgers approves of the arrival of Martellus Bennett

Posted by Mike Florio on March 10, 2017, 7:15 PM EST

It didn’t take long for Aaron Rodgers to forget about Jared Cook.

After publicly stumping for a new contract for the man who made one of the best catches of the year in the NFC playoffs against the Cowboys, Rodgers has no complaints about the decision to dump Cook and sign Martellus Bennett.

Rodgers posted on Twitter a image of a fist bump with the his “relax” catch phrase as behind a hash mark.

“Jared Cook, I think, needs to be near the top of the priority list, the way he played this year,” Rodgers said after the NFC title game loss to the Falcons.

Cook and/or his agent may have placed too high of a value on the player in light of his quarterback’s public plea, causing the talks to break down earlier in the day. Enter Bennett, and now Rodgers has a new weapon in the passing game.

At the risk of raining on the ticker tape parade some already are planning for Titletown, the dynamics between Bennett and Rodgers will be critical to the success of the overall relationship. Bennett marches to his own beat, and so does Rodgers. If the personalities clash (like they did when Jermichael Finley was the pass-catching tight end), Rodgers may end up missing Jared Cook. And Bennett may end up missing Tom Brady.