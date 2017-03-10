Aaron Rodgers approves of the arrival of Martellus Bennett

It didn’t take long for Aaron Rodgers to forget about Jared Cook.
After publicly stumping for a new contract for the man who made one of the best catches of the year in the NFC playoffs against the Cowboys, Rodgers has no complaints about the decision to dump Cook and sign Martellus Bennett.
Rodgers posted on Twitter a image of a fist bump with the his “relax” catch phrase as behind a hash mark.
“Jared Cook, I think, needs to be near the top of the priority list, the way he played this year,” Rodgers said after the NFC title game loss to the Falcons.
Cook and/or his agent may have placed too high of a value on the player in light of his quarterback’s public plea, causing the talks to break down earlier in the day. Enter Bennett, and now Rodgers has a new weapon in the passing game.
At the risk of raining on the ticker tape parade some already are planning for Titletown, the dynamics between Bennett and Rodgers will be critical to the success of the overall relationship. Bennett marches to his own beat, and so does Rodgers. If the personalities clash (like they did when Jermichael Finley was the pass-catching tight end), Rodgers may end up missing Jared Cook. And Bennett may end up missing Tom Brady.
They can compare rings.
Better football.
For better people.
I was with you till the last paragraph Florio. Green Bay has much too strong a locker room to let someone come in and play the part of a butthead. I am sure it was the same in New England. I like this signing and sans Greg Jennings (whose sister seems to run his life), Rodgers finds a way to keep his receiving corps happy and allow them to meet most of their incentives.
It will take Bennett some time to adjust from catching those lame ducks in New England.
BUT does the church of Scientology?
Florio loves to hate on Rodgers and the Packers, a closet Vikings troll
Bennett has the same number of rings that Rogers has.
I would not want to play poker against Mr. Ted Thompson. He’s playing chess with the rest of you are playing checkers
Florio is just sour like the rest of his Viking buddies…I guess after seeing his team sign 2 reject tackles, most people would be sour too when their division rival upgrades an already potent offesne
irishgary…florio may love the Vikings but nothing compares to the sexual tension Joe Buck and Aikman have for Rodgers. Eat your cheese and your words!
Great, more odd musings by Florio.
Like Rodgers, Packer fans loved having Cook on the team last season.
Quality person, football and community minded.
Great teammate, it would have been nice to see what he could’ve accomplished without the injuries.
I was disappointed when reports came out that contract talks broke down between Cook and the Packers.
But we’re all grown ups and realize this a business as well as a sport.
Wishing Cook all the best, but looking forward to many Rodgers/Bennett hookups in 2017.
And as far as planning ticker tape parades in March, we save that for real Championship wins.
You must be thinking of the Barneys and their bitter, delusional fans.
Barely
It’s a very sad thing to be jealous. Drink that whine
This is a great signing by the Packers. Rodgers will find him to be a big upgrade over Cook.
BTW- I’d be very surprised if he had any locker room problems. He was great in the Pats locker room. The guys loved him on both sides of the ball, just check social media. He left the team and they are all happy for him.
I’d be interested to know what he signed for ultimately. You’d have to think it was for less than what Cook was demanding. Maybe the truth is that Marty like winning more than he thought.
Well he’ll win in GB, and rack up some impressive stats too. No playing second fiddle to Gronk. He will be a key player in that offense.
At any rate – Good luck to him, except when we see him again at #52. 😀
MF is a polished practitioner of “newspeak.” when it comes to Pack stories. He tries his best to hide his minisoda bias but his hatred for the 13 time Champions bubbles to the surface. Frankly, He’s no more objective than all the other cry baby whining lavender lucies that post here.
grogansheroes says:
Mar 10, 2017 7:30 PM
Bennett has the same number of rings that Rogers has.
——————
Did someone say they didn’t? Or are you just stating something that we all know already?
Good luck on trying to beat New England next season. And btw, I am not a Pats fan..
Why Florio needs to prove he doesn’t like the Packers is really old. Hate on the QB who has multiple MVPs? smh
They should also re-sign Cook. Like Jackson/Chmura back in the day.
irishgary says:
Mar 10, 2017 7:24 PM
Florio loves to hate on Rodgers and the Packers, a closet Vikings troll
========================================
Yeah he hates on them so much that he picks them to win the division every year.
barelylegal18 says:
Mar 10, 2017 7:39 PM
irishgary…florio may love the Vikings but nothing compares to the sexual tension Joe Buck and Aikman have for Rodgers. Eat your cheese and your words!
========================================
Thank you for this. I tried to get my friends to play a drinking game where every time Buck or Aikman says Rodgers’s name you have to take a drink but they said no because they didn’t want to be blacked out midway through the first quarter
The one-time pro bowler is sure to be an instant impact.