Bears bringing back Connor Barth

Posted by Josh Alper on March 10, 2017, 1:20 PM EST

The Bears made a switch at kicker just before the start of the 2016 season when they swapped out Robbie Gould in favor of signing Connor Barth.

If they make another last-minute switch this year, it looks like Barth will be the kicker sent packing. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that Barth has signed a one-year contract with the team. Per Biggs, the deal comes with $155,000 in guaranteed money.

Barth made 18-of-23 field goals and connected on 31-of-32 extra point tries for Chicago last season. He’s made 84 percent of his field goals over eight NFL seasons with the Chiefs, Buccaneers, Broncos and Bears.

Punter Pat O’Donnell and long snapper Patrick Scales are under contract for 2017, so the Bears are positioned to bring back all of their kicking specialists.