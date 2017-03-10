Bears make it clear: “Mike Glennon is our starting quarterback”

Mike Glennon enters the 2017 season as the Bears’ starting quarterback.
Bears General Manager Ryan Pace said today at Glennon’s introductory press conference that the three-year, $45 million contract the Bears gave Glennon is the contract of a starter, not a placeholder for some rookie who might arrive down the road.
“Mike Glennon is our starting quarterback and we’re fired up about that,” Pace said.
That, of course, doesn’t mean the Bears won’t draft a quarterback next month. After all, the Eagles said last year that they signed Sam Bradford to be their starter, but that didn’t stop them from drafting Carson Wentz.
But Glennon is the starter right now, and he doesn’t think the rebuilding effort is as great as some on the outside might believe.
“I wanted a team that could win, and I feel we can do that here,” Glennon said. “I feel confident in myself and I think I’ll have success here in Chicago.”
There have been few reasons for confidence in Chicago in recent years. Perhaps Glennon can change that.
Who is asking this stupid question? It was apparent when they signed him. He may be their bridge QB but that’s another story.
Hey Pace, if Glennon is a bust, you should have a real estate agent on speed dial.
Sure….for this year. I hope they still take a QB early….sigh, this whole offseason is making me nervous. I’m a fan of Pace, but I just don’t think Fox can get much out of his players anymore
“Mike Glennon is Chicago’s starting quarterback and we’re fired up about that,” fans of every other NFL team said.
Pace with a good find. If Glennon leads Bears Pace will become the new Belicheck
More mediocracy for the Bears. Is that #asexpected PFT?
What else were they going to say?
What else was he going to say?
This feels like I’m going to be watching a trainwreck, I don’t want to see it, but I will watch anyway. I would enjoy Mike Glennon proving me wrong. Everyone spent so much time trying to look at Jay’s expressions, and interpreting it…I can’t wait until those same people focus in on this guy’s face.
When I look at him, I feel like he should be wearing overalls with no shirt, tucked into cowboy boots, using words like “knowed” and “t’weren’t.”
It’s pathetic, but will seem like genius once the Brownies give a bunch of the picks they could use to rebuild their team to the Patriots for Matt Cassel 2.0.
How is Glennon worth 15 million? Am I missing something?
A younger Cutler! And just look at that throwing form: eblow out, ball upside-down and pointing backward just like it’s supposed to. No need to work on his mechanics whatsoever!
This comment isn’t meant to troll, but I honestly think Cutler is better. Then again, who cares what I think. . . .
Isn’t he the only quarterback on the roster?
Tough decision. Cutler has better skillz but is a total dbag. Glennon, unknown talent. Bears needed a new direction, qbs are scarce, they had to do something. Good move, relatively low risk. Better than Brock.
Cutler?? Who is he??? That’s right! He is the designated FA pouter.
Seriously? Did someone ask Pace that question?
If so (and I were Pace), I wouldn’t be able to resist responding with something like “No kidding, Sherlock. Keep it up and you’ll be head-of-detectives in no time.”
Okay Let me set the record straight on Glennon! He is Matt Ryan 2.0 Seriously he has Matt Ryan Traits and may be the best PURE thrower of the ball in the league, NOT best Arm, Best Natural Thrower of the football and throws with Anticipation and Ease.
It’s a 1 year deal with 2 years of team option. Glennon “is” the starting QB in Chi-town, but “for how long?” depends on how he plays and/or if he can continuously outperform rookies brought in over the next 3 years.
