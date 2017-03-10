Bears make it clear: “Mike Glennon is our starting quarterback”

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 10, 2017, 4:44 PM EST

Mike Glennon enters the 2017 season as the Bears’ starting quarterback.

Bears General Manager Ryan Pace said today at Glennon’s introductory press conference that the three-year, $45 million contract the Bears gave Glennon is the contract of a starter, not a placeholder for some rookie who might arrive down the road.

“Mike Glennon is our starting quarterback and we’re fired up about that,” Pace said.

That, of course, doesn’t mean the Bears won’t draft a quarterback next month. After all, the Eagles said last year that they signed Sam Bradford to be their starter, but that didn’t stop them from drafting Carson Wentz.

But Glennon is the starter right now, and he doesn’t think the rebuilding effort is as great as some on the outside might believe.

“I wanted a team that could win, and I feel we can do that here,” Glennon said. “I feel confident in myself and I think I’ll have success here in Chicago.”

There have been few reasons for confidence in Chicago in recent years. Perhaps Glennon can change that.