Bennie Logan visiting Washington

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 10, 2017, 9:43 PM EST

Free agent defensive tackle Bennie Logan is visiting Washington Friday and Saturday, ESPN reported.

Logan, 27, was drafted by the Eagles in the third round in 2013 and has played his entire career in Philadelphia to this point. He has only missed five games in four seasons and has 5.5 career sacks.

The report said Logan, who has been good against the run in two different defensive schemes, is evaluating possible one-year contract options. Washington needs to upgrade its defense at multiple positions and knows Logan well from his time with the Eagles.