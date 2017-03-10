Bills release Corey Graham

Posted by Josh Alper on March 10, 2017, 5:03 PM EST

The Bills signed two safeties while releasing one on Thursday and said goodbye to another one on Friday.

The team announced that they have released veteran Corey Graham. Aaron Williams was released on Thursday with the team bringing in Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde as free agents.

Graham’s departure frees up just over $4 million in cap space for the Bills. He spent three years in Buffalo and started every game of the last two seasons, recording 214 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions and one touchdown.

Graham, who turns 32 this summer, may not fit what new coach Sean McDermott is looking for at safety and he’s not going to wind up on the All-Pro team, but it would be surprising if he didn’t generate interest from other clubs as they fill out their secondaries in the coming weeks.