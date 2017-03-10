Broncos sign Menelik Watson

Posted by Josh Alper on March 10, 2017, 4:27 PM EST

The Broncos opened free agency by signing guard Ronald Leary on Thursday and they continued focusing on their offensive line on Friday.

According to multiple reports, the Broncos are signing tackle Menelik Watson as a free agent. It’s a three-year deal for Watson, who spent the day visiting with the team in Denver.

Watson was a second-round pick of the Raiders in 2013, but they never saw quite enough of him on the field because of injuries. Watson missed all of 2015 and started just 17 games over his other three seasons, including five games during the 2016 season.

Right tackle was Watson’s most frequent position in Oakland, although the Broncos have an opening on the other side of the line after parting way with Russell Okung.