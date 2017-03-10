Broncos sign Menelik Watson

The Broncos opened free agency by signing guard Ronald Leary on Thursday and they continued focusing on their offensive line on Friday.
According to multiple reports, the Broncos are signing tackle Menelik Watson as a free agent. It’s a three-year deal for Watson, who spent the day visiting with the team in Denver.
Watson was a second-round pick of the Raiders in 2013, but they never saw quite enough of him on the field because of injuries. Watson missed all of 2015 and started just 17 games over his other three seasons, including five games during the 2016 season.
Right tackle was Watson’s most frequent position in Oakland, although the Broncos have an opening on the other side of the line after parting way with Russell Okung.
While the article doesn’t say what the Broncos will pay for Watson, it is good to see them working on the Oline rather than trading for Romo. Hoping to see Romo go to Texans and Denver staying with Siemian and Lynch, giving them time to gather more experience. Actually thought Siemian did pretty well last year for a first year starter, basically, a rookie.
Good riddance! Can’t stay healthy, can’t pass block, good luck facing Mack twice a year
Is like having your birthday and christmas on back to back days if they sign him and move him to the left side.
Reggie really, really reached. You can see the raw skill this guy has but you can’t be drafting tackles with very little football experience in the 2nd round. If this guy was drafted in the 4-7th round you could see him being a possibly project guy. 2nd round? He better lock down the rightside at lease for a few years.
Raw talent. Really raw. Injuries kept him off the field so much he never turned that into solid talent. If this is going to be Denvers start LT Simien/Lynch/Romo is going to be on IR very, very soon.
Mack is licking his chops right now HHHAAAAAAA