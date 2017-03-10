Browns boot quarterback Robert Griffin III

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 10, 2017, 12:34 PM EST

As it turns out, the Browns have more than one expensive quarterback they didn’t really want.

Or at least, they did.

Per Josina Anderson of ESPN, the Browns are releasing Robert Griffin III, after last year’s experiment never really came to fruition.

This was #asexpected, with him due a $750,000 roster bonus tomorrow and coach Hue Jackson offered a tepid endorsement at the Combine, saying: “we’re going to keep working with him until we don’t.”

Injuries limited Griffin to five appearances last year, and nothing he showed indicated that he’s got much of a future in the NFL.

And after taking on Brock Osweiler (for now) and his contract and knowing they’re going to add another quarterback later, there wasn’t much point in keeping him around.