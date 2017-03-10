 Skip to content

Browns boot quarterback Robert Griffin III

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 10, 2017, 12:34 PM EST
As it turns out, the Browns have more than one expensive quarterback they didn’t really want.

Or at least, they did.

Per Josina Anderson of ESPN, the Browns are releasing Robert Griffin III, after last year’s experiment never really came to fruition.

This was #asexpected, with him due a $750,000 roster bonus tomorrow and coach Hue Jackson offered a tepid endorsement at the Combine, saying: “we’re going to keep working with him until we don’t.”

Injuries limited Griffin to five appearances last year, and nothing he showed indicated that he’s got much of a future in the NFL.

And after taking on Brock Osweiler (for now) and his contract and knowing they’re going to add another quarterback later, there wasn’t much point in keeping him around.

  1. dmoney666 says: Mar 10, 2017 12:36 PM

    What an amazing fall from grace. I actually feel bad for this kid.

  2. a1b24312 says: Mar 10, 2017 12:37 PM

    Jackson’s Combine answer is/was certainly PFT worthy.

  3. imtheangryblackman says: Mar 10, 2017 12:38 PM

    It must suck to come out as a superstar and slowly fade into irrelevancy every year after.

  4. bigbluefan1 says: Mar 10, 2017 12:38 PM

    Is this a surprise
    CFL Bound

  5. crik911 says: Mar 10, 2017 12:38 PM

    Probably the end for Bobby the 3rd. Too bad, he was electric in his first year. At least he is probably smart enough to have saved the majority of his earnings.

  6. QB Film Room says: Mar 10, 2017 12:39 PM

    Switch Positions RGIII and you will have a long career still

  7. seatownballers says: Mar 10, 2017 12:39 PM

    RG3TEAMS

  8. NFLexpert says: Mar 10, 2017 12:39 PM

    Going back to Washington for another go…

  9. joetoronto says: Mar 10, 2017 12:40 PM

    Remember all the college kids going crazy about this guy?

    That won’t be the last time.

  10. brunson80 says: Mar 10, 2017 12:40 PM

    All in for weak 1!

