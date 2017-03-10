Captain Munnerlyn will return to Carolina

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 10, 2017, 8:23 PM EST

Homecoming week continues for the Panthers as they’ve signed cornerback Captain Munnerlyn.

ESPN reported that Munnerlyn, who played his first five seasons with the Panthers, will sign a four-year deal. Munnerlyn played the last three seasons with the Vikings.

The Panthers earlier Friday signed defensive end Julius Peppers, bringing Peppers back after he’d played with the Packers.

Munnerlyn, who turns 29 next month, went from seventh-round pick in 2009 to starter with the Panthers before he signed in Minnesota. He had four interceptions in his three seasons with the Vikings and started nine games last season.

Munnerlyn has 11 career interceptions and has started 80 of 124 career games.