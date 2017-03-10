Cardinals announce five-year extension with Chandler Jones

The franchise tag buys teams and players extra time to come to agreement on a long-term extension and that’s just what the Cardinals have done with linebacker Chandler Jones.
Word earlier this week was that Jones and the team were finalizing a multi-year deal that would extend Jones’ stay in Arizona well beyond the 2017 season. It’s a five-year extension and the team did not reveal full financial details, but did not dispute reports that it is worth up to around $82 million with around $53 million in guaranteed money.
The team also noted that Jones’ cap number for the 2017 season will come down from the $14.6 million charge that would have taken hold had Jones played out the year under the franchise tag.
Jones had 11.5 sacks for the Cardinals last year after coming to Arizona in a trade with the Patriots. The team has also re-signed tight end Jermaine Gresham and center A.Q. Shipley while safety Antoine Bethea, kicker Phil Dawson and linebacker Karlos Dansby are joining the team as free agents.
Nice to have 2 young 10+ sack bookend OLBs locked up for a while, along with Honey Badger and Patrick Peterson in the backfield and Deanne Bucannon in the middle, with young Gunter and Nkemdiche coming up on the DLine. Great youth on an already good D. Losing Campbell and Jefferson will hurt but the pieces are there for long lasting success.
As a Patriots fan, I remember the day they took Hightower and Jones in first couple rounds. Hightower was the project for the future and Jones was expected to step in immediately and be a 12-15 sack/ year speed guy off the edge.
I would say he was serviceable but not what we expected. Not sure if BB “missed” on him, but he did cost New England the #21 in the 1st. Seeing him get rushed out of town last year further confirms BB sees something we haven’t.
I think he will be slightly above average for production, but exposed in the running game. 5/82M is insane for him; 4/48M is much more in line but it’s not my money!
As a Bills fan I was elated when I heard of the trade. Worked out for both teams, which is not common. Great player. Good luck Cards.
MostlyRight says:
Mar 10, 2017 11:58 AM
Nice to have 2 young 10+ sack bookend OLBs locked up for a while, along with Honey Badger and Patrick Peterson in the backfield and Deanne Bucannon in the middle, with young Gunter and Nkemdiche coming up on the DLine. Great youth on an already good D. Losing Campbell and Jefferson will hurt but the pieces are there for long lasting success.
