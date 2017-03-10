Cardinals announce five-year extension with Chandler Jones

Posted by Josh Alper on March 10, 2017, 11:34 AM EST

The franchise tag buys teams and players extra time to come to agreement on a long-term extension and that’s just what the Cardinals have done with linebacker Chandler Jones.

Word earlier this week was that Jones and the team were finalizing a multi-year deal that would extend Jones’ stay in Arizona well beyond the 2017 season. It’s a five-year extension and the team did not reveal full financial details, but did not dispute reports that it is worth up to around $82 million with around $53 million in guaranteed money.

The team also noted that Jones’ cap number for the 2017 season will come down from the $14.6 million charge that would have taken hold had Jones played out the year under the franchise tag.

Jones had 11.5 sacks for the Cardinals last year after coming to Arizona in a trade with the Patriots. The team has also re-signed tight end Jermaine Gresham and center A.Q. Shipley while safety Antoine Bethea, kicker Phil Dawson and linebacker Karlos Dansby are joining the team as free agents.