Chandler Jones plans to be a more vocal leader now

Posted by Josh Alper on March 10, 2017, 2:30 PM EST

Linebacker Chandler Jones signed a deal with the Cardinals this week that will pay him handsomely to come off the edge and harass opposing quarterbacks for the next five years.

During a press conference to discuss the deal, Jones said he believes the sky is the limit in terms of what he and Markus Golden can do as pass rushers and added that’s not the only place he sees room to do more in the future. Jones said that he also plans to be a more vocal leader.

“I didn’t want to be the new guy coming in calling guys around,” Jones said, via the Arizona Republic. “You’ve got great leaders in Calais [Campbell] and Patrick Peterson and Tyrann [Mathieu]. Now that I have a year under my belt and I have those guys’ respect and trust, I feel I can be more verbal.”

Campbell is in Jacksonville after signing with the Jaguars this week and the Cardinals lost safeties Tony Jefferson and D.J. Swearinger as well. Jones said he’s confident the front office will plug any holes while he does what he can to fill the leadership void created by Campbell’s departure.