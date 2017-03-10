Chandler Jones plans to be a more vocal leader now

Linebacker Chandler Jones signed a deal with the Cardinals this week that will pay him handsomely to come off the edge and harass opposing quarterbacks for the next five years.
During a press conference to discuss the deal, Jones said he believes the sky is the limit in terms of what he and Markus Golden can do as pass rushers and added that’s not the only place he sees room to do more in the future. Jones said that he also plans to be a more vocal leader.
“I didn’t want to be the new guy coming in calling guys around,” Jones said, via the Arizona Republic. “You’ve got great leaders in Calais [Campbell] and Patrick Peterson and Tyrann [Mathieu]. Now that I have a year under my belt and I have those guys’ respect and trust, I feel I can be more verbal.”
Campbell is in Jacksonville after signing with the Jaguars this week and the Cardinals lost safeties Tony Jefferson and D.J. Swearinger as well. Jones said he’s confident the front office will plug any holes while he does what he can to fill the leadership void created by Campbell’s departure.
for that kind of money he better be superman in red. i don’t want to hear talk, i want to see do.
You can’t “try” to be a leader you either are or you aren’t . oh and going Greg Hardy on the sidelines isn’t a leader .
Does this include not showing up at the local police station looped out of your mind on synthetic pot? Just curious.
Chandler Jones is a stud. Why, he could play half-naked and still . . . wait, he just might someday. It seems to be his M.O.
Seriously, the guy is a killer pass rusher and probably worth what the Cardinals will pay him. As you said, he just needs to say off the synthetic weed.