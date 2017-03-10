Chiefs want to extend safety Daniel Sorensen

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 10, 2017, 4:54 PM EST

The Chiefs put a second-round tender on safety Daniel Sorensen, which effectively took him off the market.

But they apparently want to keep him for longer than one year.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Chiefs want to “bang out” an extension for Sorensen soon. (And #bangout will go into our free agent hashtag Hall of Fame with “asexpected and #barringalatesnag”.)

Sorensen’s a valuable part of their defense and special teams, playing as a third safety and a hybrid linebacker. And a longer deal would provide the former undrafted rookie some security beyond the $2.746 million he was set to make this year.