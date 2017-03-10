Colts add Jabaal Sheard with three-year deal

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 10, 2017, 5:11 PM EST

Free agent pass rusher Jabaal Sheard is signing a three-year deal with the Colts, PFT has confirmed.

Sheard, who played the last two seasons with the Patriots, visited with the Dolphins on Thursday. He’s a logical fit with the Colts, who have prioritized upgrading their pass rush and previously signed outside linebackers John Simon and Barkevious Mingo.

The new deal pays Sheard $10 million in the first year of his new contract and is worth a total of $25.5 million.

Sheard, 27, had 13 sacks over the past two seasons with the Patriots. He has 36 career sacks in six seasons since entering the league as a second-round pick of the Browns in 2011.