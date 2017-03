Posted by Zac Jackson on March 10, 2017, 12:39 PM EST

The Colts have released cornerback Patrick Robinson.

The move comes as no surprise. Robinson signed as a free agent last March and played in just seven games, and new Colts General Manager Chris Ballard has been moving on from the old regime’s players.

Robinson has played seven NFL seasons with the Saints, Chargers and Colts. He has 10 career interceptions, and now he’s looking for a fourth team in the last four seasons.