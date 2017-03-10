Colts sign John Simon to three-year deal

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 10, 2017, 9:10 AM EST

Free agent outside linebacker John Simon will sign a three-year deal with the Colts, per multiple reports.

Simon had 8.5 sacks over the last two seasons as a rotational player with the Texans. He landed in Houston via a college connection with new Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel after being released in 2014 by the Ravens, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2013.

Upgrading the pass rush is a top priority for the Colts, who also signed Barkevious Mingo to a one-year deal on Thursday. Simon ranked No. 44 on PFT’s Hot 100 Free Agents list.

The Texans already have so much money invested in their defensive front seven that they probably knew someone would make Simon an offer they couldn’t beat. Simon started 12 games over the last two seasons.