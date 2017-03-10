Cordarrelle Patterson visits Washington, Oakland

The first two stops on the Cordarrelle Patterson free agency tour are Washington and Oakland.
Patterson has just completed a visit in Washington and is now heading to Oakland, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
A 2013 first-round pick of the Vikings, Patterson has shown flashes of being an excellent playmaker at both wide receiver and kickoff returner but has also disappeared at times. Last year he managed a career-high 52 catches but only had 453 receiving yards. Patterson also had a strong season returning kickoffs last year, with a 31.7-yard average, and he has five career kickoff return touchdowns.
Patterson has played in all 16 games in all four of his NFL seasons, although he has gone long stretches of not being featured in the offense, including catching just two passes in 2015. We’ll see whether Oakland, Washington or any other team is willing to pay him like a starting receiver, or whether he’ll have to settle for the contract of a special teams player.
I’d love to see him streaking down the sideline, catching balls from Aaron Rodgers.
But, there’s NO chance that Ted Thompson will loosen the purse strings as he continues to squander away the prime years of AR.
No.
No Reggie, fix the defense first, offense is explosive as long as the Carr is running
You haven’t watched him much have you. He is one of best kick returners in the game, but has struggled to run routes effectively, and has relied on skill rather than work ethic in the NFL, maybe that will change, but he will be paid much more than he is worth. As much as I’d love to see the Packers waste their money on him, TT never will, and that is a wise move on his part.
I’ll be disappointed if he leaves Minnesota but I can’t blame him after Norv and Zimmer wasted 2 years of his career without having a single offensive idea between them.
He’s a unique talent but not a guy you can just throw in there and tell him to catch the ball. He needs plays designed for him to be successful, but he always has the chance to break a big play. I’d like the Vikings to keep him as long as it doesn’t take more than $3-4 million a year.
If you thought he was fast before, wait till you see him sprint out of Loserville, USA.
I was hoping the Raiders would get a Speed merchant with return ability in the later rnds.
Reggie does like to double down.
bondlake
Gawd… Packer fans are just obsessed with the Vikings… can’t stop talking about us… can’t stop thinking about us.
OAK CP, you won’t regret it
filthymcnasty3 says:
Mar 10, 2017 4:43 PM
If you thought he was fast before, wait till you see him sprint out of Loserville, USA.
I must have missed the part where he was making a visit to the Packers.