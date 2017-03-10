 Skip to content

Cordarrelle Patterson visits Washington, Oakland

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 10, 2017, 4:28 PM EST
The first two stops on the Cordarrelle Patterson free agency tour are Washington and Oakland.

Patterson has just completed a visit in Washington and is now heading to Oakland, Ian Rapoport‏ of NFL Network reports.

A 2013 first-round pick of the Vikings, Patterson has shown flashes of being an excellent playmaker at both wide receiver and kickoff returner but has also disappeared at times. Last year he managed a career-high 52 catches but only had 453 receiving yards. Patterson also had a strong season returning kickoffs last year, with a 31.7-yard average, and he has five career kickoff return touchdowns.

Patterson has played in all 16 games in all four of his NFL seasons, although he has gone long stretches of not being featured in the offense, including catching just two passes in 2015. We’ll see whether Oakland, Washington or any other team is willing to pay him like a starting receiver, or whether he’ll have to settle for the contract of a special teams player.

11 Responses to “Cordarrelle Patterson visits Washington, Oakland”
  1. bondlake says: Mar 10, 2017 4:32 PM

    I’d love to see him streaking down the sideline, catching balls from Aaron Rodgers.

    But, there’s NO chance that Ted Thompson will loosen the purse strings as he continues to squander away the prime years of AR.

  2. mullman76 says: Mar 10, 2017 4:34 PM

    No.

  3. FrankRizzo says: Mar 10, 2017 4:39 PM

    No Reggie, fix the defense first, offense is explosive as long as the Carr is running

  4. getadealdonealready says: Mar 10, 2017 4:41 PM

    I’d love to see him streaking down the sideline, catching balls from Aaron Rodgers.

    ——————————————————–
    You haven’t watched him much have you. He is one of best kick returners in the game, but has struggled to run routes effectively, and has relied on skill rather than work ethic in the NFL, maybe that will change, but he will be paid much more than he is worth. As much as I’d love to see the Packers waste their money on him, TT never will, and that is a wise move on his part.

  5. tjacks7 says: Mar 10, 2017 4:41 PM

    I’ll be disappointed if he leaves Minnesota but I can’t blame him after Norv and Zimmer wasted 2 years of his career without having a single offensive idea between them.

  6. The Phantom Stranger says: Mar 10, 2017 4:42 PM

    He’s a unique talent but not a guy you can just throw in there and tell him to catch the ball. He needs plays designed for him to be successful, but he always has the chance to break a big play. I’d like the Vikings to keep him as long as it doesn’t take more than $3-4 million a year.

  7. filthymcnasty3 says: Mar 10, 2017 4:43 PM

    If you thought he was fast before, wait till you see him sprint out of Loserville, USA.

  8. oneilistheone says: Mar 10, 2017 4:45 PM

    I was hoping the Raiders would get a Speed merchant with return ability in the later rnds.

    Reggie does like to double down.

  9. nathanp2013 says: Mar 10, 2017 4:52 PM

    bondlake
    ———–
    Gawd… Packer fans are just obsessed with the Vikings… can’t stop talking about us… can’t stop thinking about us.

  10. QB Film Room says: Mar 10, 2017 4:52 PM

    OAK CP, you won’t regret it

  11. diveleft says: Mar 10, 2017 5:06 PM

    filthymcnasty3 says:
    Mar 10, 2017 4:43 PM

    If you thought he was fast before, wait till you see him sprint out of Loserville, USA.

    ÷÷÷÷÷÷÷÷

    I must have missed the part where he was making a visit to the Packers.

