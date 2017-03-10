Cordarrelle Patterson visits Washington, Oakland

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 10, 2017, 4:28 PM EST

The first two stops on the Cordarrelle Patterson free agency tour are Washington and Oakland.

Patterson has just completed a visit in Washington and is now heading to Oakland, Ian Rapoport‏ of NFL Network reports.

A 2013 first-round pick of the Vikings, Patterson has shown flashes of being an excellent playmaker at both wide receiver and kickoff returner but has also disappeared at times. Last year he managed a career-high 52 catches but only had 453 receiving yards. Patterson also had a strong season returning kickoffs last year, with a 31.7-yard average, and he has five career kickoff return touchdowns.

Patterson has played in all 16 games in all four of his NFL seasons, although he has gone long stretches of not being featured in the offense, including catching just two passes in 2015. We’ll see whether Oakland, Washington or any other team is willing to pay him like a starting receiver, or whether he’ll have to settle for the contract of a special teams player.