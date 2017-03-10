 Skip to content

Cowboys add Stephen Paea to defensive line

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 10, 2017, 7:05 PM EST
Stephen Paea has his fourth team in four years.

Paea, a defensive tackle known as one of the league’s strongest players, has signed with the Cowboys, according to Charean Williams of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The 6-foot-1, 300-pound Paea played in Cleveland last year, in Washington the year before that and in Chicago for four years previously.

Paea had 49 reps of 225 pounds in the bench press at the 2011 Scouting Combine, the best of any player since 1999.

5 Responses to “Cowboys add Stephen Paea to defensive line”
  1. taptap77 says: Mar 10, 2017 7:17 PM

    He’ll get some great coaching from Rod M.

  2. gauchosporlife says: Mar 10, 2017 7:35 PM

    Who cares about the reps, can he get to the QB?

  3. starfan79 says: Mar 10, 2017 7:37 PM

    He played for RM in Chicago

  4. joeredskin43 says: Mar 10, 2017 7:45 PM

    Scrub

  5. thegenghiskahn88 says: Mar 10, 2017 7:56 PM

    Good, someone that won’t get washed down easily or put on roller skates. Will be good for the run defense

