Cowboys add Stephen Paea to defensive line

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 10, 2017, 7:05 PM EST

Stephen Paea has his fourth team in four years.

Paea, a defensive tackle known as one of the league’s strongest players, has signed with the Cowboys, according to Charean Williams of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The 6-foot-1, 300-pound Paea played in Cleveland last year, in Washington the year before that and in Chicago for four years previously.

Paea had 49 reps of 225 pounds in the bench press at the 2011 Scouting Combine, the best of any player since 1999.