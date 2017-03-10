Cowboys keep Terrance Williams

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 10, 2017, 6:43 PM EST

The Cowboys are keeping wide receiver Terrance Williams with a new four-year contract, per multiple reports.

Williams, 27, has been consistent and productive for the Cowboys, who drafted him in the third round in 2013. He’s been a starter since midway through his rookie season.

Williams has 20 touchdown receptions in his four-year career and had a career-best eight touchdowns in 2014. He’s caught at least 44 passes in three of his four seasons, and his return gives Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott another proven playmaker. Williams averaged better than 16 yards per reception in each of his first three seasons.