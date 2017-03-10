Dennis Pitta reworks deal, will stay with Ravens

Posted by Josh Alper on March 10, 2017, 6:00 PM EST

The Ravens asked tight end Dennis Pitta to take a pay cut last year in order to stay on the team and Pitta agreed before going on to lead all tight ends with 86 catches.

All those catches weren’t enough to keep the Ravens from approaching Pitta about reworking his contract again this year and they weren’t enough to keep Pitta from saying yes. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Pitta has agreed to alter his deal to continue his run with the Ravens.

There are no details of the restructuring. Pitta gave up $4 million last year and earned $3 million back in incentives as he stayed healthy after hip injuries limited him to just seven games over the previous three seasons. Pitta was scheduled to count $7.7 million against the cap this season.

The Ravens have been busy over the first two days of free agency. They’ve signed running back Danny Woodhead and safety Anthony Levine while also bringing back defensive tackle Brandon Williams, special teams ace Anthony Levine and backup quarterback Ryan Mallett. General Manager Ozzie Newsome said at a Friday press conference that the team has designs on making other moves as well.