Dolphins land Lawrence Timmons with two-year deal

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 10, 2017, 2:56 PM EST
Getty Images

Lawrence Timmons has a new home.

PFT confirms the Steelers free agent has signed a two-year, $12 million contract, with $11 million guaranteed (which doesn’t leave much else).

The 30-year-old Timmons provides an upgrade for the Dolphins, and also gives them some flexibility with Kiko Alonso, who could be used outside more often now.

The Steelers first-rounder in 2007, Timmons has also been extremely durable, missing just two games in his career and none since 2009.

25 Responses to “Dolphins land Lawrence Timmons with two-year deal”
  1. milehipigskin says: Mar 10, 2017 2:59 PM

    Probably kills any Dolphins move for Hightower.

  2. igotgamenj says: Mar 10, 2017 2:59 PM

    BOOM! Pittsburgh’s leading tackler last year

  3. VenerableAxiom says: Mar 10, 2017 3:01 PM

    His leadership and durability will be worthwhile alone.

  4. mytor1962 says: Mar 10, 2017 3:01 PM

    Ok, all you haters what are you going to chime in on now…Patsy fans…Bueler…Bueler?

  5. 8drinkminimum says: Mar 10, 2017 3:05 PM

    Another good move. Now sign an o-lineman and a safety for depth and it’s on to the draft.

  6. ebr362 says: Mar 10, 2017 3:07 PM

    Fins making good decisions this year about players and $$$. This new regime has the arrow pointing up, #FINSUP

  7. nhpats says: Mar 10, 2017 3:08 PM

    Pittsburgh’s weak defense just got even weaker….

  8. definitemaybe55 says: Mar 10, 2017 3:09 PM

    Will be missed, but good for him. He gets to get after Tom Brady and his boys 2x a year now. Dolphin fans are going to love this dude.

  9. mgolden62 says: Mar 10, 2017 3:09 PM

    Horrible move by the Steelers to not do a deal like this for Timmons. Very reasonable and not too long for a durable 30 year old coming off a very good year. Vince Williams isn’t going to replace him sufficiently which now means the Steelers have another serious draft need. As if major holes at CB, OLB and depth at TE, DE, RB, and potentially WR weren’t enough? Honestly what are they doing?

  10. steelerfanjo says: Mar 10, 2017 3:10 PM

    It must be great to have your team open for business during this week. The Steelers are closed. This is one the Steelers will regret.

  11. shuzaam says: Mar 10, 2017 3:11 PM

    Takes much needed pressure off our draft. Take BPA!

    Jets should sign Jay Cutler, but Bills were smart to keep Tyrod Taylor. HaHaHuh !!

  12. thesteelhurtin says: Mar 10, 2017 3:12 PM

    igotgamenj says:
    Mar 10, 2017 2:59 PM

    BOOM! Pittsburgh’s leading tackler last year

    ——————————
    Too Bad that is all he can do is tackle. LOved him when he was young but he is an old 30. He started playing in the NFL at the age of 20. He can’t cover anymore and really doesn’t fit what the Steelers are doing on defense with the speed movement. So Boom oh and most of the time when the Steelers are done with a LBer he doesn’t have much left in the tank.

  13. Flash1287 says: Mar 10, 2017 3:13 PM

    In two games against the Steelers last season, Tom Brady completed 11 passes for 90 yards against new Dolphins LB Lawrence Timmons.

    Look for more of that to continue…..

    Enjoy second place, AGAIN

  14. raylewisandhisteeth says: Mar 10, 2017 3:13 PM

    He will be missed. I always liked Timmons. Next man up, Pitt.

  15. cooperspur says: Mar 10, 2017 3:15 PM

    Good grades for front office so far. Nothing flashy, just value added.

  16. dlw492 says: Mar 10, 2017 3:15 PM

    As a Dolphins fan, I’m happy… But I remember when he stepped on Ricky Williams chest, when Nick Saban was the coach… And we need more Florida boys on the team!

  17. mcjon22 says: Mar 10, 2017 3:16 PM

    Finally the Dolphins will have a player from The Florida State University,

    Great signing.

  18. bigcid10 says: Mar 10, 2017 3:19 PM

    That Sucks,I really liked Larry
    He was really consistent on the defense

  19. wordzhurt says: Mar 10, 2017 3:19 PM

    Patriots fan – great news – reasonable contract for a decent aging player – means they’re less likely to be signing Hightower and weakens the real competition in the AFC.

  20. 1971cuda says: Mar 10, 2017 3:20 PM

    I was really hoping he would retire a Steeler but business is business. The dolphins got a smart player, great tackler, and someone who doesn’t take sick days ( I recall him puking two different times in the defensive huddle and he stayed in both games.) Good luck, Lawrence!

  21. 6ball says: Mar 10, 2017 3:23 PM

    .
    @mytor

    Looking for comments from Patriots fans? Okay I’ll bite . Miami signed an aging, over the hill LB. Like all free agents who show up in Florida, football is the last thing on their mind. He’s chosen the “retirement with pay” package generously offered by the Dolphins.
    .

  22. finsphan says: Mar 10, 2017 3:23 PM

    Good move, his leadership and playoff experience will be worth that money alone. Plus he brings some desperately needed nastiness to that defense.

    I think they may sign Allen and then hold of free agency for a while until the draft. Defense is deep in the draft this year, I’d like to see Reddick in the first and a safety in the 2nd then depth moving forward. I think they’ll need to get 2 LB, 1 G, 1 TE, 1 CB and 2 safeties.

  23. paulieorkid says: Mar 10, 2017 3:25 PM

    The Steelers blew it. We should have signed Timmons to a two-year deal. We blew it.

  24. thisoneguy1 says: Mar 10, 2017 3:29 PM

    thesteelhurtin says:
    He can’t cover anymore and really doesn’t fit what the Steelers are doing on defense . . .
    —-
    Which begs the question, what ARE the Steelers doing on defense? I know, they’re trying to get fasted al the way around. But what I saw in the playoffs wasn’t all that impressive, whatever it was they were trying to do.

  25. YouCryin?PatsMustBeDoingTheirJob says: Mar 10, 2017 3:32 PM

    Who won super bowl LI? Oh yeah, the New England Patriots did……… Again.

  26. VenerableAxiom says: Mar 10, 2017 3:34 PM

    D+, Barnwell the bloviator.

