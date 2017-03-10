Dolphins land Lawrence Timmons with two-year deal

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 10, 2017, 2:56 PM EST

Lawrence Timmons has a new home.

PFT confirms the Steelers free agent has signed a two-year, $12 million contract, with $11 million guaranteed (which doesn’t leave much else).

The 30-year-old Timmons provides an upgrade for the Dolphins, and also gives them some flexibility with Kiko Alonso, who could be used outside more often now.

The Steelers first-rounder in 2007, Timmons has also been extremely durable, missing just two games in his career and none since 2009.