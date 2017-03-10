Dolphins land Lawrence Timmons with two-year deal

Lawrence Timmons has a new home.
PFT confirms the Steelers free agent has signed a two-year, $12 million contract, with $11 million guaranteed (which doesn’t leave much else).
The 30-year-old Timmons provides an upgrade for the Dolphins, and also gives them some flexibility with Kiko Alonso, who could be used outside more often now.
The Steelers first-rounder in 2007, Timmons has also been extremely durable, missing just two games in his career and none since 2009.
Probably kills any Dolphins move for Hightower.
BOOM! Pittsburgh’s leading tackler last year
His leadership and durability will be worthwhile alone.
Ok, all you haters what are you going to chime in on now…Patsy fans…Bueler…Bueler?
Another good move. Now sign an o-lineman and a safety for depth and it’s on to the draft.
Fins making good decisions this year about players and $$$. This new regime has the arrow pointing up, #FINSUP
Pittsburgh’s weak defense just got even weaker….
Will be missed, but good for him. He gets to get after Tom Brady and his boys 2x a year now. Dolphin fans are going to love this dude.
Horrible move by the Steelers to not do a deal like this for Timmons. Very reasonable and not too long for a durable 30 year old coming off a very good year. Vince Williams isn’t going to replace him sufficiently which now means the Steelers have another serious draft need. As if major holes at CB, OLB and depth at TE, DE, RB, and potentially WR weren’t enough? Honestly what are they doing?
It must be great to have your team open for business during this week. The Steelers are closed. This is one the Steelers will regret.
Takes much needed pressure off our draft. Take BPA!
Jets should sign Jay Cutler, but Bills were smart to keep Tyrod Taylor. HaHaHuh !!
igotgamenj says:
Mar 10, 2017 2:59 PM
Too Bad that is all he can do is tackle. LOved him when he was young but he is an old 30. He started playing in the NFL at the age of 20. He can’t cover anymore and really doesn’t fit what the Steelers are doing on defense with the speed movement. So Boom oh and most of the time when the Steelers are done with a LBer he doesn’t have much left in the tank.
In two games against the Steelers last season, Tom Brady completed 11 passes for 90 yards against new Dolphins LB Lawrence Timmons.
Look for more of that to continue…..
Enjoy second place, AGAIN
He will be missed. I always liked Timmons. Next man up, Pitt.
Good grades for front office so far. Nothing flashy, just value added.
As a Dolphins fan, I’m happy… But I remember when he stepped on Ricky Williams chest, when Nick Saban was the coach… And we need more Florida boys on the team!
Finally the Dolphins will have a player from The Florida State University,
Great signing.
That Sucks,I really liked Larry
He was really consistent on the defense
Patriots fan – great news – reasonable contract for a decent aging player – means they’re less likely to be signing Hightower and weakens the real competition in the AFC.
I was really hoping he would retire a Steeler but business is business. The dolphins got a smart player, great tackler, and someone who doesn’t take sick days ( I recall him puking two different times in the defensive huddle and he stayed in both games.) Good luck, Lawrence!
@mytor
Looking for comments from Patriots fans? Okay I’ll bite . Miami signed an aging, over the hill LB. Like all free agents who show up in Florida, football is the last thing on their mind. He’s chosen the “retirement with pay” package generously offered by the Dolphins.
Good move, his leadership and playoff experience will be worth that money alone. Plus he brings some desperately needed nastiness to that defense.
I think they may sign Allen and then hold of free agency for a while until the draft. Defense is deep in the draft this year, I’d like to see Reddick in the first and a safety in the 2nd then depth moving forward. I think they’ll need to get 2 LB, 1 G, 1 TE, 1 CB and 2 safeties.
The Steelers blew it. We should have signed Timmons to a two-year deal. We blew it.
thesteelhurtin says:
He can’t cover anymore and really doesn’t fit what the Steelers are doing on defense . . .
Which begs the question, what ARE the Steelers doing on defense? I know, they’re trying to get fasted al the way around. But what I saw in the playoffs wasn’t all that impressive, whatever it was they were trying to do.
Who won super bowl LI? Oh yeah, the New England Patriots did……… Again.
D+, Barnwell the bloviator.