Dolphins sign Nate Allen

March 10, 2017

The Dolphins had a need at safety after waiving Isa Abdul-Quddus due to a neck injury that’s cast his playing future in doubt and they addressed it on Friday by signing Nate Allen.

Allen was in Miami to visit with the team and the team announced on Friday afternoon that the two sides have agreed to a deal. Allen joins linebacker Lawrence Timmons and defensive end William Hayes as new additions on the defensive side of the ball in Miami.

Allen spent the last two seasons with the Raiders and was a starter for five years with the Eagles before heading to Oakland. He was limited to five games in 2015 because of a knee injury and spent last season in a reserve role behind Raiders rookie Karl Joseph, so his arrival probably doesn’t close the door on further additions at safety as the offseason unfolds for the Dolphins.