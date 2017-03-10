Eagles re-sign Stefan Wisniewski

The Eagles have their quarterback. They’re now adding pieces around him. And keeping them.
After a day that saw the arrival of receiver Alshon Jeffery, receiver Torrey Smith, and guard Chance Warmack, the Eagles have agreed to terms with guard/center Stefan Wisniewski. The team announced the move on Friday morning.
Wisniewski arrived a year ago, appearing in 16 games and starting six of them. He previously spent four years with the Raiders and one with the Jaguars.
The move comes at a time when the Eagles are reportedly considering moving on from veteran center Jason Kelce.
Good veteran depth on the line. Need it for the eventual Peters injury/Lane Johnson PED suspension
…But judging by the picture, he refuses to stop wearing his Raiders uni as he feels Raiders black is slimming and green just doesn’t look good on him.
Good luck with that.
Goodbye Kelce and Barbre. Another good move by Howie!
This signing is further proof that the hoagie eating Eagles beat writers don’t have a clue. They’ve been writing Wiz off since the buzzer sounded in week 17 of last year, even though it made total sense to bring him back.
It’ll be very surprising if Kelce is on the week one roster. Actually, I’ll be surprised if Kelce is in training camp.
Wisniewski said that he wanted to be a starter. Either his services weren’t in demand or someone might be on the move.
Dream team. Some people never learn. Birds love winning the offseason. You build through the draft not FA. I remember when everyone was excited about donte stallworth too. Good players without off field issues don’t get moved on from (ie.Alshon Jeffrey) . but enjoy your 15 mins again philly.
a year with the eagles and you post a pic with him in a Raiders uniform, pure laziness