Eagles re-sign Stefan Wisniewski

Posted by Mike Florio on March 10, 2017, 10:43 AM EST

The Eagles have their quarterback. They’re now adding pieces around him. And keeping them.

After a day that saw the arrival of receiver Alshon Jeffery, receiver Torrey Smith, and guard Chance Warmack, the Eagles have agreed to terms with guard/center Stefan Wisniewski. The team announced the move on Friday morning.

Wisniewski arrived a year ago, appearing in 16 games and starting six of them. He previously spent four years with the Raiders and one with the Jaguars.

The move comes at a time when the Eagles are reportedly considering moving on from veteran center Jason Kelce.