Eric Winston back to Bengals on one-year deal

Posted by Josh Alper on March 10, 2017, 12:08 PM EST
The Bengals lost a pair of offensive linemen on Thursday when left tackle Andrew Whitworth signed with the Rams and right guard Kevin Zeitler agreed to a deal with the Browns, but they held onto another one on Friday.

Tackle Eric Winston announced on Twitter that he’s “happy to be headed back” to the Bengals. Katherine Terrell of ESPN reports that it is a one-year deal.

Winston made two starts at right tackle last season and could factor into a competition for playing time there as Whitworth’s departure may push either Cedric Ogbuehi or Jake Fisher to the left side of the line. Winston has also seen time at guard during his career, so a move inside may not be out of the question with Zeitler playing elsewhere in Ohio.

If he doesn’t start, Winston will be a top reserve while continuing to serve as the president of the NFL Players Association.

