“Falcons wideout Eric Weems heading to Tennessee”

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 10, 2017, 10:08 AM EST

The Titans are apparently serious about improving on special teams.

According to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, Falcons wide receiver Eric Weems is heading to Tennessee.

Weems was never really a factor on offense, catching one pass in the last two seasons for the Falcons. But he was a special teams captain there, and has created a 10-year NFL career out of it.

The Titans have also invested in a pair of Oakland special teamers, signing Daren Bates and Brynden Trawick yesterday.

Those aren’t high-profile signings, but considering the itinerant nature of special teams, getting guys who are good at them can make a big difference.