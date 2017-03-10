“Falcons wideout Eric Weems heading to Tennessee”

The Titans are apparently serious about improving on special teams.
According to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, Falcons wide receiver Eric Weems is heading to Tennessee.
Weems was never really a factor on offense, catching one pass in the last two seasons for the Falcons. But he was a special teams captain there, and has created a 10-year NFL career out of it.
The Titans have also invested in a pair of Oakland special teamers, signing Daren Bates and Brynden Trawick yesterday.
Those aren’t high-profile signings, but considering the itinerant nature of special teams, getting guys who are good at them can make a big difference.
Since he had zero receptions in 16 games last year and his only work was kick returns, shouldn’t it be “Falcons special teamer Eric Weems”?
This is the “experienced” guy who doesn’t know that if you kneel down in the endzone you get the ball on the 25 with zero seconds taken off the clock.
Tennessee is drafting Jabril Peppers… they’re ramping up their special teams. Peppers fills a need on ST and in the secondary.
He’s great on kick coverages but not so much the last couple of years on punt and kick returns.