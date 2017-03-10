Friday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on March 10, 2017, 7:05 AM EST

Thursday was a day of change in the Bills secondary.

Did the Dolphins gain ground on the Patriots on the first day of free agency?

The Patriots’ acquisition of CB Stephon Gilmore leads to new questions.

What’s left for the Jets at quarterback in free agency?

Picking up WR Mike Wallace’s option shouldn’t have been a tough call for the Ravens.

Former Bengals T Anthony Munoz has been named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame board of trustees.

The Browns moved quickly to solidify the interior of their offensive line.

The Steelers stuck to bringing back their own as free agency got underway.

Texans G Jeff Allen is recovering from ankle surgery.

What does the TE Dwayne Allen trade say about the way the Colts front office is operating under new G.M. Chris Ballard?

Said CB A.J. Bouye of signing with the Jaguars, “This deal is just making me more hungry because people don’t believe anything. I know how hard I will work to get better as a player and show them they didn’t make a mistake at all.”

The Titans went for an upgrade at cornerback by signing Logan Ryan.

A negative review of the way the Broncos opened free agency.

Declining QB Nick Foles‘ contract option was Thursday’s Chiefs highlight.

The Raiders tendered WR Seth Roberts, OL Denver Kirkland and TE Gabe Holmes as exclusive rights free agents.

The Chargers’ signing of T Russell Okung may come up for some scrutiny.

CB Morris Claiborne may be leaving the Cowboys.

WR Brandon Marshall doesn’t share the same interest in boating as some of his new Giants teammates.

After being released by the Eagles, DE Connor Barwin thanked his fellow mass transit riders in Philadelphia.

Plans for protests helped kick off the new league year for the Redskins.

WR Markus Wheaton said he’s “absolutely excited” to join the Bears.

LB DeAndre Levy said he’s “forever grateful” for his time with the Lions.

The Packers made a big commitment to LB Nick Perry.

Running through some potential Vikings targets in free agency.

The Falcons made a plan to keep their own free agents and put it into motion on Thursday.

The Kalil Brothers will play together with the Panthers.

Seven facts about new Saints WR Ted Ginn.

A positive take on the Buccaneers signing WR DeSean Jackson.

The Cardinals got older as free agency opened.

The Rams did a little bit of everything on Thursday.

The Bears quarterbacks of 2016 proved popular with the 49ers.

The Seahawks are dipping into the running back market.