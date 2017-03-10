Garoppolo message still creating confusion

Posted by Mike Florio on March 10, 2017, 9:36 AM EST

Hoax or hack seem to be the primary options when explaining Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s apparent farewell message on Instagram. The right answer may be troll, with Garoppolo deciding to mess with people by suggesting he’s leaving.

Regardless, the post has now been deleted by Garoppolo.

It’s still unclear how it came to be. If hackers accessed his verified account and opted, with the ability to post whatever they chose, to go with a vague suggestion that a trade is coming, that’s one of the most boring hacks ever performed.

It’s also unclear what will happen with Garoppolo in 2017 or beyond. I’ll have more on that in a subsequent post.