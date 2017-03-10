Garoppolo’s agent claims Instagram account was hacked

Posted by Mike Florio on March 10, 2017, 12:07 PM EST

The story that they’re sticking to is that Jimmy Garoppolo’s Instagram is hacked. The real truth may never be known.

Agent Don Yee (who also represents Tom Brady) has issued a statement claiming that the apparent farewell message to New England from Garoppolo’s account was the result of a hack.

It’s unclear whether the hack resulted from someone guessing his password, someone who knew his password, or someone grabbing his phone and having a little fun.

Regardless, the mystery has now apparently been resolved. Garoppolo didn’t say goodbye to New England. For now.