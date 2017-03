Posted by Darin Gantt on March 10, 2017, 6:21 AM EST

It’s not quite the aggressive start to free agency they enjoyed last year, but the Giants did spend some money.

Via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, they signed fullback/tight end Rhett Ellison to a four-year, $18 million deal, with $8 million guaranteed.

He has 51 career receptions, but that’s not really what he’s there for, as he’s primarily a run-blocker.

He came back from a torn patellar tendon in 2015 to play 15 games last season.