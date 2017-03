Posted by Darin Gantt on March 10, 2017, 8:05 AM EST

One comes in, one goes out.

After signed a hybrid tight end/fullback, the Giants let a fullback go Friday, as they’re releasing Will Johnson, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com.

The Giants signed Johnson from the Steelers last offseason but he spent the year on injured reserve.

With Rhett Ellison coming on board with a four-year, $18 million contract, there wasn’t room for another one, apparently.