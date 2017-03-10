Jabaal Sheard visiting the Colts

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 10, 2017, 6:08 AM EST

Patriots defensive end Jabaal Sheard is going to make another free agent visit. This time he’s probably not going to drive there.

Per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Sheard will visit with the Colts.

Sheard went to see the Dolphins yesterday, but he lives in Fort Lauderdale so he just drove over.

The Colts are looking for defensive help on a bit of a budget, after signing fellow Patriots project Barkevious Mingo yesterday. Sheard’s actually done something in the league, with 13.0 sacks the last two seasons, despite being benched last year.