Jared Cook about to take visits after Packers talks break off

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 10, 2017, 9:40 AM EST

When Jared Cook was on the field for the Packers last year, he was pretty good.

But he’s apparently not heard enough from them to want to stay.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the free agent tight end’s talks with the Packers have broken off, and he’s set to take some visits.

The Bills, Lions, and Bears have been mentioned as being interested, though more teams could emerge.

Cook caught 30 passes for 377 yards and a touchdown in 10 games, though he was much better as the season went along. At a time when quarterback Aaron Rodgers needs more targets, it will be interesting to see how they proceed once he talks to others and gets a sense of his market.

And if he does take any visits, here’s a free heads up — don’t offer to take him out for wings.