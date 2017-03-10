Jets could be a landing spot for Robert Griffin III

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 10, 2017, 2:25 PM EST

Beggars can’t be choosers, so Robert Griffin III would surely be interested in any team that’s interested in him. Cut by the Browns today, Griffin is a free agent, and there are surely not many teams that would bring him in for anything more than a low-salary backup’s money.

So the news from NJ.com that Griffin is intrigued by the Jets shouldn’t come as any surprise. Griffin would be intrigued by anyone who needs a quarterback, and the Jets — with only Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg under contract — may be the most quarterback-needy team in the NFL right now.

The Jets may be the team that makes the most sense for Griffin: He visited them last year before signing with the Browns, so there has already been some mutual interest expressed. And they’re surely planning to sign someone with some starting experience. Griffin is probably the cheapest option.

Jay Cutler and Colin Kaepernick are among the other free agent quarterbacks who have been mentioned as possibilities for the Jets. At this point, they’re both probably better quarterbacks than Griffin, but they’re also probably both going to be more expensive. If the Jets are looking to rebuild on the cheap this year, Griffin could be their man.