Jets could be a landing spot for Robert Griffin III

Beggars can’t be choosers, so Robert Griffin III would surely be interested in any team that’s interested in him. Cut by the Browns today, Griffin is a free agent, and there are surely not many teams that would bring him in for anything more than a low-salary backup’s money.
So the news from NJ.com that Griffin is intrigued by the Jets shouldn’t come as any surprise. Griffin would be intrigued by anyone who needs a quarterback, and the Jets — with only Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg under contract — may be the most quarterback-needy team in the NFL right now.
The Jets may be the team that makes the most sense for Griffin: He visited them last year before signing with the Browns, so there has already been some mutual interest expressed. And they’re surely planning to sign someone with some starting experience. Griffin is probably the cheapest option.
Jay Cutler and Colin Kaepernick are among the other free agent quarterbacks who have been mentioned as possibilities for the Jets. At this point, they’re both probably better quarterbacks than Griffin, but they’re also probably both going to be more expensive. If the Jets are looking to rebuild on the cheap this year, Griffin could be their man.
Kaepernick has played the best of the three in 2016…
Based upon the Jets roster you have to think they are in tank mode for one of the top QB’s in the 2018 draft in Darnold or Rosen.
Nice trolling by his agent. But, the fact is that he is done. Unless he wants to consider non-NFL options.
And Mike Shanahan preferred Cousins. Who is laughing now?
Everyone has ups and downs in their life, including Robert, and he just has to be thankful for the good things in life that are always there for you through thick and thin, like your wife and child.
Why? Because PFT wrote an article saying he should go there? The Jets haven’t even expressed any interest
LOL, resign Geno, bring in RG3 and Cutler…what a competition that would be…the war of who could suck less
A QB corps of Cutler / RG3 for the New York Jets, on their way to an impressive 4-12 season, seems like a match made in heaven… some sort of divine alignment of the stars.
It amazes me how long a career can last for a top pick that is a bust.
I wonder how many of these internet smarties would take Sam Bradford on there team about now?
Given what the ‘skins gave up for him I would consider RGme a bust. He has proven to be injury prone and certainly not a player you plan any kind of future around.
Who would have thought that Kirk Cousins would be the one with a $20 million dollar contract and Griffin would be the one walking the streets looking for a job?
The way the fins are retooling that d. and as good as thats d aready is. And bills are no slouch on d eithe I would advised against it. Mr. Glass
The QB scrap heap has gotta make ole Fitzy look pretty good right now.
This just shows the lack of talent at the position and pure desperation by so many teams. This guy is done. Finished. Kaput. Why would anyone sign him ever again?
