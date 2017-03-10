 Skip to content

Jets could be a landing spot for Robert Griffin III

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 10, 2017, 2:25 PM EST
Getty Images

Beggars can’t be choosers, so Robert Griffin III would surely be interested in any team that’s interested in him. Cut by the Browns today, Griffin is a free agent, and there are surely not many teams that would bring him in for anything more than a low-salary backup’s money.

So the news from NJ.com that Griffin is intrigued by the Jets shouldn’t come as any surprise. Griffin would be intrigued by anyone who needs a quarterback, and the Jets — with only Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg under contract — may be the most quarterback-needy team in the NFL right now.

The Jets may be the team that makes the most sense for Griffin: He visited them last year before signing with the Browns, so there has already been some mutual interest expressed. And they’re surely planning to sign someone with some starting experience. Griffin is probably the cheapest option.

Jay Cutler and Colin Kaepernick are among the other free agent quarterbacks who have been mentioned as possibilities for the Jets. At this point, they’re both probably better quarterbacks than Griffin, but they’re also probably both going to be more expensive. If the Jets are looking to rebuild on the cheap this year, Griffin could be their man.

Permalink 42 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Rumor Mill, Top Stories, Washington Redskins
42 Responses to “Jets could be a landing spot for Robert Griffin III”
  1. whyamiacowboysfanagain says: Mar 10, 2017 2:27 PM

    Who’s career is worse off , RG3 or Osweiler?

  2. tcostant says: Mar 10, 2017 2:27 PM

    Kaepernick has played the best of the three in 2016…

  3. chargerdillon says: Mar 10, 2017 2:28 PM

    Well…..it’s not like he was going to walk to New York

    ill see myself out

  4. nfl1818 says: Mar 10, 2017 2:29 PM

    The Jets pain train keeps rumbling along

  5. ajsjr40 says: Mar 10, 2017 2:30 PM

    Based upon the Jets roster you have to think they are in tank mode for one of the top QB’s in the 2018 draft in Darnold or Rosen.

  6. cadreamer1969 says: Mar 10, 2017 2:30 PM

    Poor J-E-T-S.

  7. a1b24312 says: Mar 10, 2017 2:31 PM

    Nice trolling by his agent. But, the fact is that he is done. Unless he wants to consider non-NFL options.

  8. tigerlilac says: Mar 10, 2017 2:35 PM

    Is it already April 1st or are you just yanking our chain?

  9. cantonbound13 says: Mar 10, 2017 2:35 PM

    And that’s why they are the Jets.

  10. bradygirl12 says: Mar 10, 2017 2:41 PM

    Desperation….there is nothing intriguing about the Jets.

  11. justbegbaby says: Mar 10, 2017 2:42 PM

    And Mike Shanahan preferred Cousins. Who is laughing now?

  12. stevejjones says: Mar 10, 2017 2:42 PM

    Everyone has ups and downs in their life, including Robert, and he just has to be thankful for the good things in life that are always there for you through thick and thin, like your wife and child.

  13. jr325 says: Mar 10, 2017 2:44 PM

    cantonbound13 says:
    Mar 10, 2017 2:35 PM
    And that’s why they are the Jets.
    ==================================

    Why? Because PFT wrote an article saying he should go there? The Jets haven’t even expressed any interest

  14. escapedconvict says: Mar 10, 2017 2:45 PM

    M-E-S-S!

  15. straighcashhomey says: Mar 10, 2017 2:48 PM

    jets. jets. jets lol.

  16. artvan15 says: Mar 10, 2017 2:51 PM

    Why would this happen to complete the crappy roster?

  17. jacktatum32 says: Mar 10, 2017 2:53 PM

    LOL, resign Geno, bring in RG3 and Cutler…what a competition that would be…the war of who could suck less

  18. intrafinesse says: Mar 10, 2017 2:53 PM

    Jets need to tank.
    RG3 can make it happen.
    Cut Eric Decker so he has no WRs.
    Do to him what they did to Mark Sanchez and Geno Smith.

  19. questionableopinion says: Mar 10, 2017 2:56 PM

    A QB corps of Cutler / RG3 for the New York Jets, on their way to an impressive 4-12 season, seems like a match made in heaven… some sort of divine alignment of the stars.

  20. mjmeyer86 says: Mar 10, 2017 2:57 PM

    If the Jets want to lock in the top pick next year, they should consider holding a workout with all of the QB rejects to see who performs the worst.

  21. VenerableAxiom says: Mar 10, 2017 2:58 PM

    If you get released by the browns there’s really only one other option… LOL.

  22. bringbackwayne says: Mar 10, 2017 2:58 PM

    It amazes me how long a career can last for a top pick that is a bust.

  23. shiftyshellshocked says: Mar 10, 2017 3:00 PM

    I wonder how many of these internet smarties would take Sam Bradford on there team about now?

  24. firerogergoodellnow says: Mar 10, 2017 3:01 PM

    Just
    Endure
    The
    Suffering

  25. bobthebillsfan says: Mar 10, 2017 3:01 PM

    Given what the ‘skins gave up for him I would consider RGme a bust. He has proven to be injury prone and certainly not a player you plan any kind of future around.

    The Jets pressed the reset button again (that was easy). Does it really matter who is behind the center at this point?

  26. dawoger says: Mar 10, 2017 3:01 PM

    There’s far to many conspiracist fiends on here who will take a speculative story like this and go on a feeding frenzy.

    Example: yesterday’s story about minisoda being in play for Alshon Jeffery and 5 min later the report came out that he had signed with Phil. Meanwhile the mind numbed lavender Lucies went berserk claiming they had once again won the off-season championship for the 57th straight year.

    My point is don’t lower yourselves to the type of irrational, delusional fantasizing like the inbred trailer park trash from minisoda does.

  27. mackcarrington says: Mar 10, 2017 3:06 PM

    Who would have thought that Kirk Cousins would be the one with a $20 million dollar contract and Griffin would be the one walking the streets looking for a job?

  28. rjmjets says: Mar 10, 2017 3:08 PM

    Are you just randomly picking names of unemployed QBs out of a hat and making Jets articles?

  29. patsfan112 says: Mar 10, 2017 3:08 PM

    Jets…the team where your career goes to die. lol

  30. bonozoffa says: Mar 10, 2017 3:12 PM

    What the NJ.com report doesn’t clarify is what is meant by “expressing interest”. Did they talk contract #’s? Set a date for a workout? Ask if he’s retiring? No no one knows. And no one is definitely reporting. But not that that’ll stop the “speculating” by so-called media outlets like ProFootballTalk about the easy target, NY Jets.

    Because you know what would be “news”? If that Jets had **NOT** “expressed interest” (aka “reached out) to RGIII.

  31. jhonnyklassik says: Mar 10, 2017 3:14 PM

    The way the fins are retooling that d. and as good as thats d aready is. And bills are no slouch on d eithe I would advised against it. Mr. Glass

  32. flipola says: Mar 10, 2017 3:15 PM

    There’s no way. He’s done.

  33. stipez says: Mar 10, 2017 3:15 PM

    The QB scrap heap has gotta make ole Fitzy look pretty good right now.

  34. kissmysandwich says: Mar 10, 2017 3:18 PM

    This just shows the lack of talent at the position and pure desperation by so many teams. This guy is done. Finished. Kaput. Why would anyone sign him ever again?

  35. doe22us says: Mar 10, 2017 3:19 PM

    Surprised No 1 cheerleader is not here, logical where u at lol…

  36. pauldeba says: Mar 10, 2017 3:23 PM

    There’s always Next Year!!!!

  37. floriosnuts says: Mar 10, 2017 3:26 PM

    Are there any washed-up QB’s out there the Jets aren’t sniffing around? I bet they are trying to locate Sage Rosenfleds as I type this.

  38. sparxx2157 says: Mar 10, 2017 3:28 PM

    Here is the funny thing about it…it wouldn’t matter if they said Andrew Luck was going to the Jets…You Jets Haters would find away to Hate on that…and you there would be all types of luck haters come out…point is you are just a bunch of JETS HATERS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  39. joeredskin43 says: Mar 10, 2017 3:28 PM

    Bring him in so he can teach the kids how not to slide, hold the ball in the pocket too long and blame everyone else for his shortcomings !

  40. jstyle211 says: Mar 10, 2017 3:28 PM

    I see you Jets and I raise you 1 49ers in the quarterback miss management poker tournament!

  41. joeredskin43 says: Mar 10, 2017 3:30 PM

    Bring him in so he can teach the kids how to slide and throw from the pocket. Oh and blame everyone else but himself for everything !

  42. nepatriot1 says: Mar 10, 2017 3:32 PM

    J-E-T-S……jets……jets……jets.

    The gift that keeps on giving. Thank you New York.

    -New England Greatriots

  43. jag1959 says: Mar 10, 2017 3:33 PM

    Mutual desperation, now there’s a foundation to build on.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!