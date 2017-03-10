Jimmy Garoppolo Instagram goodbye appears to be a hoax

For about an hour on early Friday morning, social media was abuzz with an apparent goodbye to New England from Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Did Garoppolo’s post mean he had been traded?
Apparently not. According to multiple reports, people close to Garoppolo say he’s not on Instagram at 4 a.m., and the post appears to be a hoax.
Garoppolo has been the subject of a great deal of trade scrutiny, with the Browns as the team most likely to acquire him. It’s true that the Browns, from all accounts, are high on Garoppolo. And it’s true that the Browns have the draft pick ammunition to go after him in a blockbuster trade.
But multiple reports say the Patriots have no plans to trade Garoppolo and would rather have him on the roster as insurance in case Tom Brady gets hurt or begins to show signs of age. Garoppolo becomes a free agent next year and won’t be Brady’s backup forever, but that’s what he remains for now, Instagram posts or not.
Lol
So his instagram and his Twitter were both hacked?
Maybe Browns are pushing for Jimmy G harder than people think….!!!
he removed a geo-tag on the instagram pic… more likely that someone told him to relax
Russians hacked it
I hope the Pats keep him. He could be great.
I bet Chippy had something to do with this!
Wow. This is huge news! THANKS!
#goatfakenews
Guess so. Probably uses same password for both
Anyone think maybe Browns behind hack???
Well when his password is “TradeTomBrady” it’s pretty easy to hack his accounts….
Must have been the CIA…or the Russians…or both
Flash1287 says:
Mar 10, 2017 5:52 AM
It wouldn’t be all that shocking a person uses the same login information for all their social media accounts