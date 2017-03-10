Jimmy Garoppolo says goodbye to Boston in instagram post

In an instagram post early Friday morning, New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said a goodbye to the city of Boston.
“So grateful for my time in New England. Peace out Boston,” the message on Garoppolo’s verified instagram account read.
The clear indication is that Garoppolo won’t be a Patriots quarterback much longer. Next stop Cleveland?
The Browns have been furiously pushing for a trade of Garoppolo in recent weeks. The Patriots have been hesitant to consider moving the backup to Tom Brady and possibly future starter in New England in the post-Brady era. Nevertheless, the Browns have continued to express their interest in trading for Garoppolo despite his making just two total starts in three seasons in New England.
With Cleveland acquiring an additional 2018 second-round pick from Houston in exchange for being a vehicle for the Texans salary dump of quarterback Brock Osweiler, the Browns may finally have sufficient draft capital to coax the Patriots into accepting a trade. With 11 draft picks stockpiled in each of the next two drafts, if Cleveland doesn’t have enough picks to get a deal done no one does.
If you take it at face value, Garoppolo’s instragram post obviously hints he’ll be playing elsewhere in 2017. Where that would be is still unknown but Cleveland is the most likely destination.
UPDATE 5:46 a.m. ET: The post appears to be a hoax.
And the Patriots WIN AGAIN!!!!!!!!
He’s likely heading to the browns…if Bb gets the first overall pick.for him..The GM for the browns should be fired…
Don’t touch Jimmy!
#WelcomeMattFlynn2.0
Started 2 games and finished one. Could be a huge gamble, no one really knows.
He showed just enough for Belichick to fleece some desperate team.
Gawd, I hate being a Browns fan!
Poor old Paul Brown must be turning over in his grave, and Con man extraordinaire Art Model is laughing in Hell.
Oh fffuuuuudge.
Lots of speculation around that he was hacked. Based on no follow up from him so far, I’d say that’s a safe bet.
Is it too conspiracy theoristic to wonder if the Patriots could have hacked him to test the public perception of shipping him off? (The answer is yes, because BB doesn’t give a damn about public perception)
When the kid says goodbye , goodbye it is . So long Mr. Garoppolo you certainly sparked a rumour or two .
Next season he can watch the games from Matt Castle’s sofa.