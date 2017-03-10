 Skip to content

Julius Peppers deal to return to Carolina finalized

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 10, 2017, 12:51 PM EST

The Panthers have been thinking about bringing Julius Peppers home for years, and in earnest for the last few months.

Now, it’s happened.

Peppers agent Carl Carey just tweeted out what we need in the way of confirmation.

Peppers might not be the same player as the one who left Carolina in 2010, but he had 25 sacks the last three seasons with the Packers so it’s obvious he’s still got something left.

The No. 2 overall pick in 2002, Peppers rejoins a talented line which was looking for more pressure from the edges. Along with Charles Johnson and Mario Addison (9.5 sacks last year) and Kony Ealy, the Panthers now have the ability to rotate their ends the way they do their interior guys (where first-rounder Vernon Butler backs up Star Lotulelei and Kawann Short).

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, Home, Rumor Mill
11 Responses to “Julius Peppers deal to return to Carolina finalized”
  1. packerjansen12 says: Mar 10, 2017 12:53 PM

    Actually disappointing….I was hoping we could get him a ring here in GB. Time to invest in more pass rushers Ted!

  2. contra74 says: Mar 10, 2017 12:57 PM

    Another packer leaving for greener pastures

    Like I said…it’s like rats leaving a sinking ship.

    ONE EVEN LEFT FOR THE BROWNS!!!

  3. wrlegrand says: Mar 10, 2017 1:00 PM

    Glad I didn’t throw that jersey away…😅

  4. cribbage12 says: Mar 10, 2017 1:02 PM

    Thanks for your memories in GB Julius. Wish you well!

  5. heyheyyouyougetoffofmycloud says: Mar 10, 2017 1:06 PM

    Packer fan here,

    Thank you for a wonderful 3 years in Green Bay. You’ve been a class act since you joined us. I’ll be cheering for you when you eventually make it to Canton.

  6. milkcan44 says: Mar 10, 2017 1:12 PM

    Doubt Packers have enough draft picks to compensate for the losses.

  7. truthbetold109 says: Mar 10, 2017 1:23 PM

    contra74 says:
    Mar 10, 2017 12:57 PM
    Another packer leaving for greener pastures

    Like I said…it’s like rats leaving a sinking ship.

    ONE EVEN LEFT FOR THE BROWNS!!!
    ____________________
    Packers went to the NFCCG, that is one successful sinking ship!!

    The vikings went 5-0 then went down like a sack of dirt. Worst O-line in the league and then…. Defensive mutiny!
    How you can try and rip on the second most successful team in the past decade, only purples can understand.

  8. zoellner25 says: Mar 10, 2017 1:30 PM

    Sure, he’ll get you about 1 sack per game, but then disappear for 90% of the rest of the plays

  9. shiftyshellshocked says: Mar 10, 2017 1:34 PM

    Wow. There’s not much meat left on the bone after this free agency for the Packers. I love it!

  10. Bluestree says: Mar 10, 2017 1:50 PM

    Good luck to Pep! Coming to Green Bay breathed new life into his career, and his presence will be missed. Hope to see him in the HoF!

  11. atthemurph says: Mar 10, 2017 2:03 PM

    I will never forgive him for telling Morgan Burnett to fall down in the NFCCG in Seattle. Help him score a TD and the game would have been over.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!