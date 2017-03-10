Julius Peppers deal to return to Carolina finalized

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 10, 2017, 12:51 PM EST

The Panthers have been thinking about bringing Julius Peppers home for years, and in earnest for the last few months.

Now, it’s happened.

Peppers agent Carl Carey just tweeted out what we need in the way of confirmation.

Peppers might not be the same player as the one who left Carolina in 2010, but he had 25 sacks the last three seasons with the Packers so it’s obvious he’s still got something left.

The No. 2 overall pick in 2002, Peppers rejoins a talented line which was looking for more pressure from the edges. Along with Charles Johnson and Mario Addison (9.5 sacks last year) and Kony Ealy, the Panthers now have the ability to rotate their ends the way they do their interior guys (where first-rounder Vernon Butler backs up Star Lotulelei and Kawann Short).