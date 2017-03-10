Justin Hunter visiting Patriots

Posted by Josh Alper on March 10, 2017, 12:51 PM EST

Wide receiver Justin Hunter bounced between three teams last year and is back on the market as a free agent in search of a home for the 2017 season.

Hunter’s first visit of this year’s free agency session will be with the Patriots. Field Yates of ESPN.com reports that Hunter will meet with the team.

Hunter spent camp and the preseason with the Titans, who drafted him in the second round of the 2013 draft and then released him before the start of the 2016 season. He was claimed off of waivers by the Dolphins, got waived again a few weeks later and played out the rest of the year with the Bills.

He wound up with 10 catches for 189 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games for the Bills. At 6’4″, Hunter would add some size to the Patriots receiving corps that’s lacking it, but it’s hard to imagine he’d be guaranteed much beyond a chance to make the team if he did sign with New England.