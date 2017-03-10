Justin Hunter visiting Patriots

Wide receiver Justin Hunter bounced between three teams last year and is back on the market as a free agent in search of a home for the 2017 season.
Hunter’s first visit of this year’s free agency session will be with the Patriots. Field Yates of ESPN.com reports that Hunter will meet with the team.
Hunter spent camp and the preseason with the Titans, who drafted him in the second round of the 2013 draft and then released him before the start of the 2016 season. He was claimed off of waivers by the Dolphins, got waived again a few weeks later and played out the rest of the year with the Bills.
He wound up with 10 catches for 189 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games for the Bills. At 6’4″, Hunter would add some size to the Patriots receiving corps that’s lacking it, but it’s hard to imagine he’d be guaranteed much beyond a chance to make the team if he did sign with New England.
I can totally see him signing with the Pats for next to nothing and then blowing up with his near Randy Moss physical ability. Things like that just happen in NE.
Ugh. The Pats should just hire Doug Whaley already.
I can totally see him signing with the Pats for next to nothing and then blowing up with his near Randy Moss physical ability. Things like that just happen in NE.
A blow out year performance wise, and a Ring… Then he’ll have market value… Its the way Bill rolls…
BB uses the Bills like that Patriots farm team….
2 yard tom will love him!
Wow dude. Lame. Same comment every time?
Bills quickly becoming the NFL equivalent of the Pawsox.
Hunter is too dumb. He’ll never make the team anyway.
Hey look! Mr. cut and paste is back!
Sorry he meant 5 yard Brady
Sorry he meant 5 yard Brady
No Colts fan. He meant 5 x champion Brady
Sorry he meant 5 yard Brady
Some career YPAs: Montana 7.51, Brady 7.49, Matt Ryan 7.44, Marino 7.34 – and ariani’s team QB – Bradford 6.6.
There’s someone knocking 7 time Super Bowler Brady? Haha. Knock away.
Knock 5 times, once for each ring.