Kelvin Beachum, Chandler Catanzaro joining the Jets

Posted by Josh Alper on March 10, 2017, 7:12 PM EST

The Jets opted not to pick up Ryan Clady’s option for the 2017 season around the same time that the Jaguars passed on Kelvin Beachum’s option and now Beachum will be replacing Clady at left tackle for the Jets.

Beachum made the announcement on social media on Friday night without any mention of terms.

Beachum signed with the Jaguars before last season and started 15 games for them before they opted to pass on his option in favor of a trade for Branden Albert. Beachum spent the first four years of his career with the Steelers and started 39 games for them, which led to some interest from the Jets in free agency before the two sides moved in different directions.

The Jets haven’t made an announcement of their own regarding Beachum, but they did announce another signing. They have added former Cardinals kicker Chandler Catanzaro, who may see competition from another kicker over the course of the offseason as the Jets try to replace the released Nick Folk.