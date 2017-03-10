Kevin Zeitler says Browns “offered the best deal” in his decision to sign with Cleveland

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 10, 2017, 4:01 AM EST

Kevin Zeitler’s decision to choose the Cleveland Browns over the New Orleans Saints appears to have a come down to a pretty simple concept.

They offered the most money.

In an interview with Alex Marvez and Bill Polian on Sirius XM NFL Radio Thursday, Zeitler said the Browns gave him the best offer.

“My agent actually kept things pretty quiet,” Zeitler said “I know on Day 1 a couple of teams came in and started talking. As it went on, it came down to New Orleans and Cleveland.

“It sounded like Cleveland just offered the best deal. My agent suggested I go with it.”

That deal ultimately makes Zeitler the highest paid guard in league history. The contract is worth $60 million over five years with $31.5 million in guarantees.

With the additions of Zeitler, J.C. Tretter and the re-signing of Joel Bitonio, the Browns have committed significant offensive line resources alongside perennial All-Pro left tackle Joe Thomas.