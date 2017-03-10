Kirk Cousins signs franchise tag

Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins has signed his one-year franchise tag, which gives him a $23.9 million guaranteed salary for the 2017 season.
Cousins’ agent announced the signing this morning. It had been expected that Cousins would sign the tag, just as he did last year.
The signing gives Cousins by far the highest base salary in the NFL this season, and it’s guaranteed and can’t be rescinded by the team. It also means Washington is free to trade Cousins to any other team, although as a practical matter Cousins could veto any trade because any team trading for Cousins would surely insist on working out a long-term contract extension with him first.
Now that Cousins has signed the franchise tag two years in a row, it’s virtually impossible for him to be franchised again: A third franchise tag next year would guarantee him a whopping $34.5 million salary for 2018. Washington could apply the transition tag on Cousins next year, but that would allow him to freely negotiate with all 31 other teams, and Washington wouldn’t be entitled to any compensation if he leaves.
So Cousins looks likely to pocket $44 million for 2016 and 2017, then hit true, unrestricted free agency in 2018. He’s already made a fortune, and if he has a big season, he’s set to make even more in a year.
savvy move getting rid of his best 2 receivers, franchising him, then offering him less money after next season due to an inevitable reduction in stats.
Is this signing a glimpse of hope for Redskins fans? First, Cousins asks the owner — and not anyone in lower management — for a trade. That potentially signaled Cousins’ dissatisfaction with someone in lower management who now may be out. If so, and it’s a big if, now that he’s gone, is it coincidence or not that Cousins signs his tag the day after McCloughan is fired?
LOl. I can’t believe from a business standpoint why the Redskins just handed over the vault for a 1 year deal when he’ll have NO wr’s to throw to. He plays this year and even if he’s average, he always has the reason…I had no wr to throw to. The Redskins are sinking fast!!!
I have always liked Kirk Cousins and thought he was pretty good. A couple years ago he had the highest completion percentage in the NFL (by quite a large margin, too). Last year wasn’t as awesome, but he definitely has the potential to win a lot of games. The Redskins would be fools to even consider letting him go to another team, in my opinion.
edukator4 says:
Mar 10, 2017 11:31 AM
As for his numbers, they are well above average in this league, but comparables against Brady, Ryan and Rodgers are ridiculous. Those guys spend the 3rd and 4th Qs running out the clock in wins. Cousins and his Skins trail many games so they continue to heave the rock.
The Team From Washington DC is doing some strange stuff. Very curious how this plays out. If The Team From Washington DC is gonna tank it they shouldn’t pay a QB 24M. If they aren’t, they should hang onto their dang receivers.
The Team From Washington DC seems to be a perennial drama center. Maybe that’s because The Team From Washington DC is battling the karma of having the single most racist name, by far, in American professional sports? A slur so vile it could NEVER be used in any kind of actual conversation (aside from talking about The Team From Washington DC)?
