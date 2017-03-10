Lawrence Guy visiting Patriots today

New England has been the king of taking other people’s odd parts and turning them into something greater.
So it probably shouldn’t be a surprise when they bring under-the-radar names in for visits.
According to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com, Ravens free agent defensive end Lawrence Guy is meeting with the Patriots today.
The 26-year-old Guy has 6.5 career sacks (4.5 of them coming last year), but is a solid run defender and has drawn some interest from others.
He grew tired of the whining and excuses and wants to go to a winning organization.
.
Guy can play both end and tackle. He’s a solid run stuffer and doesn’t command a huge salary. The Patriots need to replace Chris Long and Jabaal Sheard.
.
“the king” ok dude. Get back on the wagon.
It’s because BB finds players’ strengths and utilizes them.
Anthony Pleasant 2.0
(which is a good thing…)
Bum Phillips said,”He can take his’n and beat your’n and take your’n and beat his’n.”?
He was talking about Shula but BB has taken that to a new level.