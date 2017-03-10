Lawrence Guy visiting Patriots today

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 10, 2017, 9:01 AM EST

New England has been the king of taking other people’s odd parts and turning them into something greater.

So it probably shouldn’t be a surprise when they bring under-the-radar names in for visits.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com, Ravens free agent defensive end Lawrence Guy is meeting with the Patriots today.

The 26-year-old Guy has 6.5 career sacks (4.5 of them coming last year), but is a solid run defender and has drawn some interest from others.