Lawrence Guy visiting Patriots today

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 10, 2017, 9:01 AM EST
Getty Images

New England has been the king of taking other people’s odd parts and turning them into something greater.

So it probably shouldn’t be a surprise when they bring under-the-radar names in for visits.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com, Ravens free agent defensive end Lawrence Guy is meeting with the Patriots today.

The 26-year-old Guy has 6.5 career sacks (4.5 of them coming last year), but is a solid run defender and has drawn some interest from others.

6 Responses to “Lawrence Guy visiting Patriots today”
  1. ricko1112 says: Mar 10, 2017 9:09 AM

    He grew tired of the whining and excuses and wants to go to a winning organization.

  2. 6ball says: Mar 10, 2017 9:14 AM

    .
    Guy can play both end and tackle. He’s a solid run stuffer and doesn’t command a huge salary. The Patriots need to replace Chris Long and Jabaal Sheard.
    .

  3. jchipwood says: Mar 10, 2017 9:14 AM

    New England has been the king of taking other people’s odd parts and turning them into something greater.
    ______________________________
    “the king” ok dude. Get back on the wagon.

  4. thecape15 says: Mar 10, 2017 9:15 AM

    It’s because BB finds players’ strengths and utilizes them.

  5. bubbybrister/shovelpass says: Mar 10, 2017 9:33 AM

    Anthony Pleasant 2.0

    (which is a good thing…)

  6. WasLemmytoocontroversial? says: Mar 10, 2017 9:35 AM

    Bum Phillips said,”He can take his’n and beat your’n and take your’n and beat his’n.”?

    He was talking about Shula but BB has taken that to a new level.

Leave a Reply

