Letroy Guion restructures contract in wake of suspension

Posted by Josh Alper on March 10, 2017, 8:42 AM EST

We learned this week that Packers defensive tackle Letroy Guion will be suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season.

That suspension will cost Guion four weeks of his base salary of $1.7 million along with four $50,000 weekly roster bonuses. The alterations to his contract won’t stop there.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that Guion and the Packers have agreed to move a pair of offseason roster bonuses into the regular season. Guion was set to receive $400,000 on Saturday and $400,000 more on May 2, but there will now be $300,000 bonuses due in Week Nine and Week 15 of the regular season.

The shift allows the Packers to avoid making a decision about paying or parting ways with Guion at this point while also giving Guion the offseason to show the team that he’s worth bringing back come the fifth week of the regular season.