Letroy Guion restructures contract in wake of suspension

We learned this week that Packers defensive tackle Letroy Guion will be suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season.
That suspension will cost Guion four weeks of his base salary of $1.7 million along with four $50,000 weekly roster bonuses. The alterations to his contract won’t stop there.
Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that Guion and the Packers have agreed to move a pair of offseason roster bonuses into the regular season. Guion was set to receive $400,000 on Saturday and $400,000 more on May 2, but there will now be $300,000 bonuses due in Week Nine and Week 15 of the regular season.
The shift allows the Packers to avoid making a decision about paying or parting ways with Guion at this point while also giving Guion the offseason to show the team that he’s worth bringing back come the fifth week of the regular season.
Making the best of a bad situation. The Packers can now carry Guion on the roster until week 5 as insurance if they get a injury on the DL the first four weeks. If they are happy with the DL at that point they can cut him and save some money.
I lost track, how many chances is that? Let’s count: the gun (1), the marijuana (2), the arrest (3), the pre-suspension (4), the suspension (5).
Second incident in two years, why keep him just because he is cheap is stupid.
TAT, tight ass Ted, let lacy and Datone test the market thinking if no onen bites you can come back on the cheap. If they move on no great loss. I’d be shocked if anyone bit.
Why waste so much time and effort on this punk? He has a rap sheet longer than most prison inmates and is a slightly above average player at best. Cut him and sign a good d-lineman.
Living in Green Bay as a non-Packer fan and being a totally unbiased onlooker of this franchise, it really pains me to say they are not committed to building a Super Bowl team right now. At least it sure doesn’t seem like it. They seem to be content doing just enough to stay right at that 10-6 level, as long as they don’t have to spend a lot of money on anything other than buying up all the property around Lambeau Field so they can create their own little Vatican City.
A lot of Packer fans might jump all over me, as expected, but it’s true. This is a 2-14 team without Aaron Rodgers, and the entire organization is piggy backing on his shoulders. That’s not what should be happening when you have a franchise QB.
Green Bay was in the NFCCG last year Romey. Ted and Russ know what they’re doing. It’s called insurance.
That said, I, too would like to see them cut bait but I acknowledge, unlike some Packers fans, that Ted knows more than me about the team.