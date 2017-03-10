Lions bringing in Philly Brown for a visit

Posted by Josh Alper on March 10, 2017, 8:59 AM EST

Could we have Motown Philly back again?

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that wide receiver Philly Brown will be visiting the Lions on Friday. Brown was not tendered by the Panthers as a restricted free agent, leaving him free to sign with any team without giving Carolina a chance to match.

Brown started eight games for the Panthers last season and caught 27 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown. He had career highs in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns while Carolina went 15-1 on their way to Super Bowl 50 in 2015 and returned a punt for a touchdown during his rookie season.

Anquan Boldin and Andre Roberts are both free agents, which leaves the Lions with Golden Tate, Marvin Jones and T.J. Jones still under contract from last year’s receiving corps.