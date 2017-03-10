 Skip to content

Lions sign D.J. Hayden to one-year deal

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 10, 2017, 8:47 AM EST
The star-crossed football career of D.J. Hayden will move to Detroit.

Hayden, a cornerback selected by the Raiders with the 12th overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft, has agreed to terms with the Lions. Adam Caplan‏ of ESPN reports that it’s a one-year deal that could pay him up to $5.25 million.

Presumably Hayden will have to stay healthy to earn anything close to that $5.25 million, and so far in his career staying healthy has not been easy. Hayden is immensely talented, but he has a long history of injuries. During his senior year at the University of Houston, he suffered a life-threatening injury to his heart when he took a hard shot to the chest during practice. Injuries have followed him to the NFL, and in four seasons with the Raiders he has missed 19 games.

Still, Hayden has undeniable talent, which is why he was such a high pick. If Hayden can stay healthy and make the most of his talent, the Lions may have just significantly upgraded their secondary.

8 Responses to “Lions sign D.J. Hayden to one-year deal”
  1. unnamedsources says: Mar 10, 2017 8:49 AM

    Thanks for nothing!!!

  2. ostrichos says: Mar 10, 2017 8:54 AM

    Immensely talented my foot.

  3. 6ball says: Mar 10, 2017 9:02 AM

    .
    Patriots style move by ex Pats guy, Bob Quinn…….. Low risk/ high reward. Lions fans should be aware that some of these signings work and some don’t. I’m hopeful that they won’t jump ugly on Quinn when one of these deals goes south.
    .

  4. 1heatedtoombrayduh says: Mar 10, 2017 9:14 AM

    If he could just learn to turn his head around and find the ball…would be a lot less of him getting burned or flagged.

  5. mball13 says: Mar 10, 2017 9:16 AM

    Immense talent? Look, I like DJ and his story, but he was not good in coverage. Decent against the run though so maybe box safety? Have fun with the def holding and PI calls

  6. u4icgroov says: Mar 10, 2017 9:18 AM

    With Hayden, it has less to do with his health as a Raider and more to do with his terrible play. He is a penalty machine. I hope the best for him though, hopefully a change of scenery helps him take a step in the right direction.

  7. luchey says: Mar 10, 2017 9:26 AM

    I hope the Lions are not counting on this guy.

    Last season he was out of the line up (6) as many times as he had good weeks (6). He rated average (2) twice and below average (3) three times.

    So you never know what your going to get with this guy.

    Will he be average or below average ( 5 of 17 weeks)
    Will he be good or above average (6 of 17 weeks)
    Will he be out of the line up (6 of 17 week)

    SMH

  8. meximyke says: Mar 10, 2017 9:28 AM

    If, If, If……..

